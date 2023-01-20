Proposed Bill Would Provide Tax-Exempt Period For Key Back-To-School Purchases

Lawmakers are mulling a proposed school-supply tax-holiday bill.

According to state officials, if enacted, the measure would dial back the current sales tax to zero percent on approved back-to-school supplies from the first Thursday in August through the following Sunday.

Tax-exempt items reportedly would include computer software, clothing and clothing accessories retailing for less than $300 per item, school supplies. and art supplies going for $100 or less per item, and computers retailing for less than two grand.

Authorities say the measure enjoys bipartisan support.