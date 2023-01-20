Salina, KS

Now: 37 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 45 ° | Lo: 29 °

Proposed Bill Would Provide Tax-Exempt Period For Key Back-To-School Purchases

MetrosourceJanuary 20, 2023

Lawmakers are mulling a proposed school-supply tax-holiday bill.

According to state officials, if enacted, the measure would dial back the current sales tax to zero percent on approved back-to-school supplies from the first Thursday in August through the following Sunday.

Tax-exempt items reportedly would include computer software, clothing and clothing accessories retailing for less than $300 per item, school supplies. and art supplies going for $100 or less per item, and computers retailing for less than two grand.

Authorities say the measure enjoys bipartisan support.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Proposed Bill Would Provide Tax-Exe...

Lawmakers are mulling a proposed school-supply tax-holiday bill. According to state officials, if...

January 20, 2023 Comments

Kansas Man Admits Guilt, Awaits Sen...

Kansas News

January 20, 2023

Jayhawks on the Road to Face No. 18...

Sports News

January 20, 2023

Minneapolis splits on day two of Mi...

Sports News

January 20, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Proposed Bill Would Provi...
January 20, 2023Comments
Kansas Man Admits Guilt, ...
January 20, 2023Comments
Tips Sought in Burglary C...
January 20, 2023Comments
Storm Training Sessions P...
January 19, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra