Property Taxes Soon Due

The 2022 first half tax payments are due soon.

According to the Saline County Treasurers Office, first-half taxes are due December 20th, 2022. The 2022 tax statements will be mailed out around November 23rd. First half tax will be due December 20, 2022. Second half tax is due May 10, 2023.

Please send the remittance stub from the bottom of the tax statement with the payment. Please remember to indicate on the stub if you want a paid receipt returned to you. Can’t find your statement? Call the Treasurer’s Office at (785) 309-5860, or email us at [email protected], for the amount due and the tax ID number. A copy of the statement can be emailed or mailed upon request.

If the 2021 taxes have not been paid, interest is due. Please call the Treasurer’s Office for the correct amount prior to sending payment.