Property Taxes Due This Month

There are no changes to when property taxes are due in Kansas.

According to Saline County Treasurer Jim Dubois, the 2020 first half tax payments are due December 20th. The 2020 tax statements were mailed out on November 27th.

First half tax will be due December 21st, 2020, since the 20th falls on a Sunday. Second half tax is due May 10, 2021.

Please send the remittance stub from the bottom of the tax statement with the payment. Please remember to indicate on the stub if you want a paid receipt returned to you. Can’t find your statement? Call the Treasurer’s Office at (785) 309-5860 for the amount due and the tax ID number. A copy of the statement can be emailed or mailed upon request.

If the 2020 first half tax has not been paid, interest is due. Please call the Treasurer’s Office for the correct amount prior to sending payment.