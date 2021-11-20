Salina, KS

Property Tax Notices Mailed

Todd PittengerNovember 20, 2021

Local property tax due notices are heading out in the mail.

According to the Saline County Treasurer’s Office, first half tax payments are due December 20th.  The 2021 tax statements will be mailed out the week of November 22nd.

First half tax will be due December 20, 2021. Second half tax is due May 10, 2022.

Taxpayers are asked to send the remittance stub from the bottom of the tax statement with the payment.  Also remember to indicate on the stub if you want a paid receipt returned to you.

Can’t find your statement? Call the Treasurer’s Office at (785) 309-5860, or email [email protected], for the amount due and the tax ID number.  A copy of the statement can be emailed or mailed upon request.

If the 2020 taxes have not been paid, interest is due.  Please call the Treasurer’s Office for the correct amount prior to sending payment.

