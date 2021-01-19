Property Stolen From a Salina Motel

Electronics and lawn equipment are stolen from a Salina motel over the weekend.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester says that the burglary occurred between 11 a.m. Saturday and 3:30 p.m. Sunday from the Ambassador Hotel, 1616 W. Crawford St.

The manager of the property said that she had noticed that a metal cart was outside in the parking lot on the west side of the building on Sunday. The woman had seen the cart a day prior left in the garage.

Missing is a Yard Machine 21 inch self-propelled mower, a red and black Yard Machine push mower, Bolens BL 110 weed eater, three Meidase S3 trail cameras, a 60 inch Samsung TV and a red Budweiser pool table light.

Total loss is $1,350 and there are no suspects.