Property Dispute Leads to Assault

A Salina man is recovering from injuries after an altercation at his residence.

Police responded to a call of a disturbance in the 100 block of S. 11th St. around 3:30 p.m yesterday. When officers arrived, 51-year-old Raul Beltran had a heavy limp and a laceration to his knee.

Beltran told police that he was on his porch and a man, later identified as 35-year-old Maximilian Wilson of Salina, pulled up to the residence, approached Beltran and was yelling at him. Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that Wilson was trying to start a fight over a disagreement over property.

Two other subjects also showed up, and Wilson pulled out a small hatchet to threaten Beltran. By this time, Beltran was in the driveway, and Wilson got in his Honda Element and allegedly started to steer it toward Beltran.

The vehicle got close enough to Beltran to cause him to fall over, causing the leg injury.

Wilson and the other two subjects then left, and after police talked to Beltran, officers headed to Wilson’s address at 831 Charles St. and located the vehicle.

After a short standoff, Wilson was taken into custody. He is facing charges of aggravated assault, felony interference with a law enforcement officer and battery.