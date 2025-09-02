Property Damage, Alcohol Stolen from Tavern

Police are reviewing surveillance video from a break-in at a Salina bar as they try to develop a suspect.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that Sunday morning around 6:30am, staff at Hank’s Tavern on S. Broadway discovered a broken fence and a door to the business that was forced open.

Police say someone opened the register, stole about $50 of alcohol and also took an undisclosed amount of money from a video game.

A window on a car in the lot was smashed as well and a bottle of cologne was taken.

Loss and damage is estimated at around $1,700.