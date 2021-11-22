Propane Bottles Stolen

Nine propane bottles were stolen from an area business after a fence was cut last week.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that between Nov. 16 and Nov. 19, a fence was cut behind Lorenson Industries, located at 461 E. Avenue A.

Several trailers and RVs were broken into, and that’s also when the 30-pound bottles were taken. An attempt to take a power inverter was unsuccessful, but it caused $500 in damage to the wiring.

The total in damage and stolen goods amounts to just over $1,500. There are no suspects at this time.