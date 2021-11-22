Salina, KS

Propane Bottles Stolen

KSAL StaffNovember 22, 2021

Nine propane bottles were stolen from an area business after a fence was cut last week.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that between Nov. 16 and Nov. 19, a fence was cut behind Lorenson Industries, located at 461 E. Avenue A.

Several trailers and RVs were broken into, and that’s also when the 30-pound bottles were taken. An attempt to take a power inverter was unsuccessful, but it caused $500 in damage to the wiring.

The total in damage and stolen goods amounts to just over $1,500. There are no suspects at this time.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

Propane Bottles Stolen

Nine propane bottles were stolen from an area business after a fence was cut last week. Saline Co...

November 22, 2021

Propane Bottles Stolen
November 22, 2021
