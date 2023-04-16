Promotion to Benefit Kansas Honor Flight

A promotion to raise money for Kansas Honor Flight will be staged at Applebee’s Grill & Bar restaurants this Tuesday, April 18th, in locations from Salina, to Wichita in central Kansas and in western Kansas.

All day on that Tuesday, half of the revenue from five special fundraiser menu items at Applebee’s in 13 communities, will be donated to send World War II, Korea, and Vietnam veterans to Washington, D.C. for free.

Diners can choose from Three-Cheese Chicken Penne; Fiesta Lime Chicken; Classic Bacon Cheeseburger; Chicken Tender Platter; or Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad.

The promotion is good for Dine-In, Delivery, or Get to Go.

Locations include 2875 S. Ninth in Salina, also Wichita, Andover, Derby, Park City, Hutchinson, McPherson, Newton, Great Bend, Dodge City, Garden City, Liberal and Hays.

Visit kansashonorflight.org or email [email protected] to learn more about the special service offered to veterans.

_ _ _

Story by Tim Unruh