“Prom Night Special” Train Ride Planned

The Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad’s dinner train, the Smoky Valley Limited, is establishing a new tradition for high school students seeking a location for prom night dining.

According to the Railroad, on Saturday, April 18th, the first “Prom Night Special” will make a run, offering an elegant dinner before students head off for their 2026 Prom. The Limited will be serving a chicken alfredo dinner prepared by caterer Amanda Collins of Amanda’s Bakery and Bistro in Abilene.

“This is a train created for high school students in the area,” said Ross Boelling, A&SV General Manager. “This is a rare occasion in these students’ lives when the maximum age limit is 21.”

The train will leave Abilene’s Rock Island depot at 5:00 p.m., with a return at 6:30 p.m. The meal on the Limited is priced at $50 per person, plus tax.

“We know that a lot of Dickinson County students drive to Salina or Manhattan for their prom dinners. This is a more localized venue and keeps them from rushing back in time to make their prom walk-ins,” said A&SV Catering Manager Jeanette Froelich. ”We’ll have them back by 6:30, which allows the prom goers more time to get to their respective prom locations.”

Froelich said reservations can be made at the railroad website, asvrr.org.