Project Underway on K-4 Highway

A project on a Saline County Highway is underway.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, dirt work in the first phase of reconstruction and realignment of K-4 in Saline County has started.

The multi-phase project covers about 7 miles of K-4 from the Smoky Hill River bridge to just east of S Kipp Road.

During this first phase of construction, traffic will be minimally impacted with the occasional shoulder closure for grading and drainage structure work off the highway.

Sporer Land Development Inc., of Oakley is the primary contractor for this $23.9 million project and has scheduled the entire project to be completed in Fall 2027.

KDOT urges all motorists to stay alert and follow all posted signs when approaching and driving through a work zone. To stay aware of all highway construction projects across Kansas, visit kandrive.gov or call 511.