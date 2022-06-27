Salina, KS

Project to Close Road Accessing Water Park

Todd PittengerJune 27, 2022

A street stretching from Salina’s Kenwood Cove to a portion of north Salina will temporarily close for a construction project on Monday and halt traffic entering from the north

According to the City of Salina, through traffic at Oakdale Avenue/Kenwood Park Drive next to Kenwood Cove north to Iron Avenue will be closed to complete pavement repairs

During construction, barricades will be placed on Oakdale Avenue/Kenwood Park Drive next to Kenwood Cove and south of Iron Avenue restricting the area to local traffic only.  Where the repairs are being conducted near the bridge over the old Smoky Hill River channel, the road will be closed to all traffic.

Kenwood Cove will at all times be accessible from the south.

Weather permitting the work will be complete by and the road opened to all traffic on Friday, July 1.

The $94,000 project is part of the City of Salina’s $4.7 million 2022 street maintenance capital improvement program.

