Project SEARCH Recognized for Excellent Employment Outcomes

Salina’s Project SEARCH internship program has been recognized.

According to USD 305 Project SEARCH, based at Salina Regional Health Center, received an Excellent Employment Outcome Award at the annual conference in Albuquerque, NM.

“Our team was recognized for achieving 80% employment for our 2022-23 class of interns,” said Ardis Bryan, program instructor. The program is a one year, high school transitions program which provides training and education leading to employment for individuals with disabilities. The program, now in its 14th year, operates on-site at SRHC.

“Our students learn through a combination of rotational internships with on-the-job training, a business liaison and a training classroom,” explained Bryan. “The authentic workplace experiences made possible by our partners are invaluable for our students.”

The success of the program is due to the ongoing collaboration of Salina Regional Health Center, Central Kansas Cooperative in Education, USD 305 Salina Public Schools, along with Salina Regional Health Foundation, Workforce Solutions, Inc., OCCK, Inc., Independent Connection and Kansas Rehabilitation Services.

_ _ _

Photo via USD 305: Back row L-R: Debbie Mendenhall, Darla Warford. Front row, seated L-R: Theresa Glassburn, Ardis Bryan, Tacita Slay