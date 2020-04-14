Project Salina Evolving, Continuing

The Project Salina effort will not be able to kickoff this week with a scheduled luncheon, but the effort will continue during this time in which organizers say there is an increased need for food. They say with so many people out of jobs, the need for food has increased in the last month and will continue to do so until this crisis is over.

Organizers will use social media, email and the internet to let people know about the needs of Project Salina. Participating businesses will be hearing from the board shortly via email or phone in the coming weeks. They will be posting throughout the next two months, so make sure to like Project Salina on Facebook and Twitter.

Every year during the month of May, Project Salina collects food for distribution to five agencies that help needy families in Salina. Each participating Salina business collects one of the designated food items. The food is then distributed through these Salina agencies:

•Ashby House

•Salvation Army

•Emergency Aid/Food Bank

•Salina Rescue Mission

•Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas

There are plenty of donations around the holidays- but by May, the shelves start to get bare.

Project Salina was created in 1990 to keep the shelves full through the summer until the holidays can again stock the shelves. Collecting and distributing food items in May provides much needed assistance to these agencies that help so many.

If you participate in Dillon’s Community Rewards Program, you can support Project Salina by selecting Project Salina on your Dillons account.

PayPal donations are accepted on the website www.projectsalina.com. They highly encourage participants to contribute monetary donations for three simple, yet very important reasons:

1) Project Salina can purchase in bulk and is tax exempt, making your dollar go even further.

2) Monetary donations allow us the opportunity to purchase food throughout the year reducing the amount of storage space required.

3) By purchasing throughout the year, we can be conscientious of expiration dates, ensuring all food gets used.