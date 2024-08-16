Project Impacts Highway Traffic

Maintenance crews with the Kansas Department of Transportation Friday closed the right lane on southbound U.S. 81, between K-41 and K-18, near Minneapolis in Ottawa County.

According to KDOT, the lane closure is necessary to replace damaged concrete panels in the roadway.

During construction, traffic will be reduced to one lane at a reduced speed. Motorists should expect minimal delays.

Construction work is estimated to be completed by late September, weather permitting.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.

To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.gov or call 5-1-1.