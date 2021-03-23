Salina, KS

Now: 51 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 55 ° | Lo: 39 °

Prohibition Discussion At The Museum

Nona MillerMarch 23, 2021

A free discussion on prohibition highlights the next 1st Thursday event at the Smoky Hill Museum in downtown Salina.

Join Dr. Isaias McCaffery as he presents his “Foam On The Range” discussion. The presentation looks at how forced abstinence clashed with many immigrant cultures across Kansas and how prejudice sometimes fueled prohibition. Ethnic communities frequently broke prohibition laws to express their cultural identity. Although Kansas breweries and vineyards were forced in to neglect, immigrant communities improvised and persevered.

Dr. McCaffery is a historian and history professor at Independence Community College.

“Foam On The Range” is a free Zoom presentation on Thursday, April 1 and is hosted by the Smoky Hill Museum. The discussion is set from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

This is an online only event as the museum and store will be closed. To register, call 785-309-5776 or register at https://www.smokyhillmuseum.org/foam-on-the-range.html

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Van Broken In To, Tools Stolen

Tools are stolen and a van is damaged as a result of a vehicle burglary in north Salina. Salina P...

March 23, 2021 Comments

Powdery Substance Found at Courthou...

Kansas News

March 23, 2021

Kansas Falls to USC in Second Round...

Sports News

March 23, 2021

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 3/22

Sports News

March 23, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Van Broken In To, Tools S...
March 23, 2021Comments
Powdery Substance Found a...
March 23, 2021Comments
10 Dead in Colorado Super...
March 23, 2021Comments
Asian American Legislator...
March 23, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices