Prohibition Discussion At The Museum

A free discussion on prohibition highlights the next 1st Thursday event at the Smoky Hill Museum in downtown Salina.

Join Dr. Isaias McCaffery as he presents his “Foam On The Range” discussion. The presentation looks at how forced abstinence clashed with many immigrant cultures across Kansas and how prejudice sometimes fueled prohibition. Ethnic communities frequently broke prohibition laws to express their cultural identity. Although Kansas breweries and vineyards were forced in to neglect, immigrant communities improvised and persevered.

Dr. McCaffery is a historian and history professor at Independence Community College.

“Foam On The Range” is a free Zoom presentation on Thursday, April 1 and is hosted by the Smoky Hill Museum. The discussion is set from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

This is an online only event as the museum and store will be closed. To register, call 785-309-5776 or register at https://www.smokyhillmuseum.org/foam-on-the-range.html