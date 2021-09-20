Salina, KS

Program to Boost Salina Childcare Workforce

Jeff GarretsonSeptember 20, 2021

Help is on the way for families who have been waiting for more child care options in central Kansas.

Salina Tech is pitching in by launching an Early Childhood Education program in January, built to provide more qualified employees for the daycare workforce.

Early Childhood Education instructor, Callie Robinson tells KSAL News that several new options will be open in 2022 including certification in Infant and Toddler education: 1, 2 semesters, certification in Pre-school Education in 1 or 2 semesters, or candidates can pursue an Associate Degree as well.

Robinson says classes won’t be just sitting at a desk with books and a laptop – but a hands on experience too.

 

 

Classes begin in January and will be open to adults, plus high school juniors and seniors. Scholarships are available as well.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

