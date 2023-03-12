Professor’s Work on Display

The work of a professor is on display at Kansas Wesleyan University.

According to the school, the current exhibit at Kansas Wesleyan’s Gallery, “Reality in RGB,” is presented by a locally based artist: Jeroen Nelemans’ office is just around the corner from The Gallery at Kansas Wesleyan University. Nelemans is an assistant professor of Graphic Design at the university.

A visual artist who works in a variety of media, including print and video, Nelemans’ work has been exhibited nationally and internationally. His exhibit began Feb. 27.

“Reality in RGB” explores digital media by showcasing the inner workings behind the screen. It displays the building blocks of an image by exposing the RGB sub-pixels and creating graphic illusions. RGB (red, green and blue) represent the colors used on a digital display screen. Nelemans experiments with multiple layers to create distortion in something that would otherwise be seen as normal. The digital world, with its RGB component, is very much a reality in his art.

Nelemans’ work has been shown at institutions including the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago, the Fabric Workshop and Museum in Philadelphia, the De la Cruz Collection Contemporary Space in Miami, the Institute of Contemporary Art in Philadelphia, the Macedonian Museum of Contemporary Art in Greece, and the Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts in Grand Rapids.

The exhibit is scheduled to continue through April 1. The Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and weekends by appointment.