Professor’s Gallery Exhibit Set for Opening

“Bioharmonics,” a digital art display will open Aug. 18 at The Gallery, at Sams Hall of Fine Arts on the Kansas Wesleyan campus.

Andrew Baker, assistant professor of Graphic Design, enjoys blending traditional photography with the possibilities offered by modern digital tools.

He discovered his passion for art at a young age through his early training as a violinist, and he participates in the KWU String Orchestra.

Baker researches how visual design metaphors can teach musical concepts. The exhibit includes graphic visualizations of core musical elements, such as pitch, dynamics, tempo, rhythm, texture, form, timbre and harmony — using sign theory as a framework in the exhibit.

Baker earned his Master of Fine Arts in Graphic Design from the Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Graphics, Photography and Ceramics/Sculpture from Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, Ind.

This past year, he has had work displayed at The Holy Art Gallery in Paris, France; Manifest in Cincinnati; Camelback Gallery in Scottsdale, Ariz., Part Crowd Art Gallery in Toronto, and Black Box Art Gallery in Portland, Ore.

“Bioharmonics” runs from Aug 18 to Sept. 18. A reception for Baker will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12. The Gallery is free and open to the public.