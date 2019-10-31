Probation Violator Caught

A Salina man wanted on a couple of warrants tried to outrun police on his bicycle.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer on patrol recognized 34-year-old Casey Zach riding his bike and pulled along side him in the 700 block of S.9th, telling him to stop so the officer could talk to him.

Instead Zach allegedly sped up and rode away. Police say he then jumped off his bike and ran.

The officer caught Zach in a tackle that sent both through a backyard vinyl fence in the 800 block of S. 9th.

He’s now facing a charge of obstruction in addition to outstanding warrants for trespassing and a probation violation.