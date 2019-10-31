Salina, KS

Now: 34 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 47 ° | Lo: 25 °

Probation Violator Caught

KSAL StaffOctober 31, 2019

A Salina man wanted on a couple of warrants tried to outrun police on his bicycle.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer on patrol recognized 34-year-old Casey Zach riding his bike and pulled along side him in the 700 block of S.9th, telling him to stop so the officer could talk to him.

Instead Zach allegedly sped up and rode away. Police say he then jumped off his bike and ran.

The officer caught Zach in a tackle that sent both through a backyard vinyl fence in the 800 block of S. 9th.

He’s now facing a charge of obstruction in addition to outstanding warrants for trespassing and a probation violation.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Probation Violator Caught

A Salina man wanted on a couple of warrants tried to outrun police on his bicycle. Police Captain...

October 31, 2019 Comments

Bridgeport Woman Hurt in Crash

Kansas News

October 31, 2019

Royals Name Mike Matheny 17th Manag...

Sports News

October 31, 2019

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thomp...

Sports News

October 31, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Probation Violator Caught
October 31, 2019Comments
Bridgeport Woman Hurt in ...
October 31, 2019Comments
Be Safe on Halloween
October 31, 2019Comments
No Injuries in Aggravated...
October 30, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH