Private School Tax Credits Vetoed

Gov. Laura Kelly told Legislators Monday to focus on fully funding special education and to prioritize public schools instead of giving tax credits for youths attending private schools.

Kelly vetoed House Bill 2468, which changes tax credit limits for a low-income student scholarship program and approves participation in federal tax credits for individual contributions to scholarship granting organizations. The tax credits are exclusive to private school students.

The bill passed the House 76-44 and the Senate 27-12. The House would need 84 votes to override the governor’s veto when lawmakers return to action Thursday.

“After years of neglect and budget disasters before I took office, we’ve worked hard to make sure Kansas’ public schools are fully funded and back on track,” Kelly said in her veto announcement. “We must prioritize meaningful increases in Special Education funding over expanding the private school tax credit program.”

The governor’s budget, which the GOP-led Legislature ignored, called for a $50.6 million funding boost for K-12 special education needs. The state for years has failed to meet its obligation to fully fund special education in public schools.

Opponents argued HB 2468 functions as a way to support students attending private schools, which undermines support for public schools. Proponents said the tax credit programs provide more scholarships for Kansas students and that failing to opt-in to the federal program would result in dollars that should come to Kansas students going elsewhere.

The Kansas National Education Association testified in opposition to the bill, raising concerns about any tax plan or funding formula that has the “effect of financing private education with public funds.”

“Such programs could lead to racial, economic, and social isolation of students and weaken or destroy the public school system,” the organization said.

Jamie Finkeldei, associate superintendent of the Catholic Diocese of Wichita, said the school system serves nearly 9,000 K-12 students.

“In 2025, Support for Catholic Schools distributed $3.4 million and was responsible for 34% of all tax credits used,” he said. “Next school year, we anticipate serving almost 1,300 students so our need continues to grow. … There has been slow but steady growth of the number of low-income students being served by private and Catholic schools across the state. We are just asking to be able to continue that growth.”

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Story / Photo via Kansas Reflector