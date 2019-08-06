Salina, KS

Private Art Collection Sale to Benefit Salina Art Center

Todd PittengerAugust 6, 2019

The sale of a private art collection will benefit the Salina Art Center.

According to the organization,  Miss N’s Salon, an estate sale of Anne Nettleton’s private art collection, is scheduled this Friday and Saturday.

Salina Art Center is excited to present the art and craft collection of long-time, beloved art instructor Anne Nettleton; lovingly known to her students as the one and only “Miss N.”   Anne spent much of her life gathering a collection as eclectic as she was. In honoring her wishes, these treasures will be sold and shared with others. Works on paper and canvas, ceramics, glass, jewelry and selected items from books to birdhouses will be for sale in a salon style presentation.

Anne nurtured a years-long love affair with the Salina Art Center where she taught summer art programs, attended gallery exhibitions, and engaged in hands-on workshops.  All proceeds will benefit the Salina Art Center so that Anne’s legacy and work can continue for years to come. Donations to support art education in Anne’s honor can be made at www.salinaartcenter.org.

The special sale is this Friday from 5:30-8pm and Saturday from  9am-3pm at the Salina Art Center Warehouse 149 S. 4th St.

