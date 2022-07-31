Salina, KS

Prisoner Dies at Lansing

Todd PittengerJuly 31, 2022

An inmate at a Kansas prison has died.

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections,  Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) resident Patrick William T. Unrein died Thursday  after being transported to a hospital in Leavenworth.

The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy. 

 Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the KDOC, the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The investigation is currently on-going.

The 45-year-old Unrein was serving a 23-year sentence for two Sedgwick County convictions of voluntary manslaughter  and aggravated robbery.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

