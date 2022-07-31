Prisoner Dies at Lansing

An inmate at a Kansas prison has died.

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) resident Patrick William T. Unrein died Thursday after being transported to a hospital in Leavenworth.

The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy.

Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the KDOC, the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The investigation is currently on-going.

The 45-year-old Unrein was serving a 23-year sentence for two Sedgwick County convictions of voluntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery.