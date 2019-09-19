Prison Time For Man Who Accidentally Shot Himself With Illegal Gun

A Kansas man who appears to have accidentally shot himself with a gun he wasn’t supposed to have will serve time in federal prison.

According to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister’s Office, 26-year-old Keeno D. Collins from Ozawkie was sentenced Tuesday to 30 months in federal prison for unlawful possession of a gun.

In a plea, Collins admitted Topeka police found him wounded on the grounds of the Topeka West High School. He had a gunshot wound to his upper left arm.

Collins told police he didn’t know what had happened. After police found a gun nearby, they matched DNA on the weapon to Collins.

He was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of a 2015 conviction in Shawnee County District Court on a felony drug charge.