Prison Inmate Found Dead

Todd PittengerSeptember 21, 2022

An inmate at a Kansas prison was found dead.

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, El Dorado Correctional Facility inmate Cody James Torbol died Tuesday. He was found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday evening. Staff began life-saving measures immediately and continued after emergency medical services arrived. Mr. Torbol was pronounced deceased by medical staff.

The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy.

Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the KDOC, the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The investigation is currently ongoing.

The 29-year-old Torbol was serving a 221-month sentence, based on convictions in Riley County, Kansas of Aggravated Criminal Sodomy of a child.

The El Dorado Correctional Facility is an all-male facility housing all custody levels with a current population of 1832 residents.

