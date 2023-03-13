Salina, KS

Prison Inmate Found Dead

Todd PittengerMarch 13, 2023

An inmate at a Kansas prison was found dead on Monday.

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, El Dorado Correctional Facility resident Marcos Issac Delarosa died Monday. He was found unresponsive in his housing unit. Staff began life-saving measures immediately and continued after emergency medical services arrived. The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy. 

The 35-year-old Delarosa was serving a 116-month sentence, on convictions in Ford County, Kansas of three counts of Possession of drugs, two counts of Intent to sell drugs, and three counts of felony weapon possession.

Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the KDOC, the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

