Prison Inmate Dies While Working

A Kansas prison inmate who was part of a work crew picking up trash along a highway collapsed and died.

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, Winfield Correctional Facility resident Michael Lynn Youngblood died Tuesday. He collapsed while working with a crew picking up trash along a highway near Wichita. EMS was called to administer life-saving measures.

The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy and is currently under investigation.

Youngblood, 59, was serving a 4.5 year sentence of for Drug Possession with intent to distribute heroin or methamphetamine in McPherson County.