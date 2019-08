The staffing emergency at the El Dorado Correctional Center in Butler County is over.

Governor Laura Kelly lifted the emergency, which will allow employees at the prison to return to working eight hour shifts.

There were 75 uniformed staff vacancies at the prison in June, but that number had fallen to 50 by July 29th.

Kansas Deparmtent of Corrections officials say the staffing increase was made possible by additional funding from the state.