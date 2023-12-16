Prioritize Mental Health During the Holidays

With the holiday season here, it is crucial to prioritize and nurture your mental health.

According to the Saline County Health Department, among the festivities it’s common to experience increased stress, anxiety, or feelings of loneliness. Remember to set realistic expectations for yourself and others, acknowledging that not every moment needs to be perfect.

• Prioritize self-care by incorporating activities that bring you joy and relaxation, whether taking a walk, practicing mindfulness, or enjoying a favorite hobby.

• Maintain open communication with loved ones about your needs and boundaries, fostering a supportive environment.

• Adequate sleep, balanced nutrition, and regular physical activity also promote mental well-being.

• If the feelings of anxiety or stress start becoming overwhelming, seek professional help.

Embrace the season’s spirit by prioritizing your mental health, allowing you to enjoy the festivities and create meaningful connections with those around you.