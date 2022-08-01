It’s Primary Election Day Tuesday. Kansans are heading to the polls to vote for local, state, and federal offices.

Most notably of statewide interest voters will decide whether or not to approve an amendment to the state constitution that would allow abortion restrictions in Kansas.

Locally in Salina, one Saline County Commission seat is contested in the primary. There are three Republicans all running for commission District 5. Incumbent Mike White faces challenges from former Salina City Commissioner Joe Hay and former State Senator Randall Hardy.

Free transportation to polling places is available in Salina. OCCK Transportation and Salina CityGo are offering free rides through the month of August.

Polls across the state are open all day today 7am till 7pm.