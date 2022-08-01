Salina, KS

Now: 86 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 104 ° | Lo: 73 °

Primary Election Day Tuesday

Todd PittengerAugust 1, 2022

It’s Primary Election Day Tuesday. Kansans are heading to the polls to vote for local, state, and federal offices.

Most notably of statewide interest voters will decide whether or not to approve an amendment to the state constitution that would allow abortion restrictions in Kansas.

Locally in Salina, one Saline County Commission seat is contested in the primary. There are three Republicans all running for commission District 5. Incumbent Mike White faces challenges from former Salina City Commissioner Joe Hay and former State Senator Randall Hardy.

Free transportation to polling places is available in Salina. OCCK Transportation and Salina CityGo are offering free rides through the month of August.

Polls across the state are open all day today 7am till 7pm.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Primary Election Day Tuesday

It's Primary Election Day Tuesday. Kansans are heading to the polls to vote for local, state, and fe...

August 1, 2022 Comments

Part Time Officer Dies

Top News

August 1, 2022

New KWU Foundation Board Members

Kansas News

August 1, 2022

For The Good Times

Top News

August 1, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

New KWU Foundation Board ...
August 1, 2022Comments
Salina Police Log 8-1-22 ...
August 1, 2022Comments
Prisoner Dies at Lansing
July 31, 2022Comments
Salina Tech Seeking Trust...
July 31, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra