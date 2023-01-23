Salina, KS

Prices Jump At Post Office

Metro Source News / Todd PittengerJanuary 23, 2023

Customers may notice increased costs this week at their local post office branch.

The United States Postal Service on Sunday bumped up the cost of a first class forever stamp from 60-cents to 63-cents. Other price hikes include the cost of sending a domestic postcard from 44-cents to 48-cents, an international postcard from a dollar-40 to a dollar-45 and the certified mail fee has gone from four-dollars to four-dollars and 15-cents.

The Mailing Services price changes include:

U.S. Postal Service Announces New Prices for 2023
ProductCurrent PricesPlanned Prices
Letters (1 oz.)60 cents63 cents
Letters (metered 1 oz.)57 cents60 cents
Domestic Postcards44 cents48 cents
International Postcards$1.40$1.45
International Letter (1 oz.)$1.40$1.45

Officials say the increases are part of a plan to bring financial stability to the postal service and that customers can expect to begin seeing price hikes twice each year.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Mediaâ€™s express consent.

Prices Jump At Post Office

