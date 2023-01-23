Prices Jump At Post Office

Customers may notice increased costs this week at their local post office branch.
The United States Postal Service on Sunday bumped up the cost of a first class forever stamp from 60-cents to 63-cents. Other price hikes include the cost of sending a domestic postcard from 44-cents to 48-cents, an international postcard from a dollar-40 to a dollar-45 and the certified mail fee has gone from four-dollars to four-dollars and 15-cents.
The Mailing Services price changes include:
|Product
|Current Prices
|Planned Prices
|Letters (1 oz.)
|60 cents
|63 cents
|Letters (metered 1 oz.)
|57 cents
|60 cents
|Domestic Postcards
|44 cents
|48 cents
|International Postcards
|$1.40
|$1.45
|International Letter (1 oz.)
|$1.40
|$1.45
Officials say the increases are part of a plan to bring financial stability to the postal service and that customers can expect to begin seeing price hikes twice each year.