Prices Jump At Post Office

Customers may notice increased costs this week at their local post office branch.

The United States Postal Service on Sunday bumped up the cost of a first class forever stamp from 60-cents to 63-cents. Other price hikes include the cost of sending a domestic postcard from 44-cents to 48-cents, an international postcard from a dollar-40 to a dollar-45 and the certified mail fee has gone from four-dollars to four-dollars and 15-cents.

The Mailing Services price changes include:

U.S. Postal Service Announces New Prices for 2023 Product Current Prices Planned Prices Letters (1 oz.) 60 cents 63 cents Letters (metered 1 oz.) 57 cents 60 cents Domestic Postcards 44 cents 48 cents International Postcards $1.40 $1.45 International Letter (1 oz.) $1.40 $1.45

Officials say the increases are part of a plan to bring financial stability to the postal service and that customers can expect to begin seeing price hikes twice each year.