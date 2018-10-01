Prewitt, Sexton, and Botello Earn KCAC Football Weekly Honors

WICHITA, Kan. – Demarco Prewitt of (12) Kansas Wesleyan University, Kwame Sexton of Sterling College, and Alfredo Botello of Southwestern College have earned this week’s KCAC Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams Player of the Week honors, respectively, the conference office announced Monday. The three student-athletes were selected for their performances on Sept. 29 by a vote of conference sports information directors.

Offensive Player of the Week

Demarco Prewitt – (12) Kansas Wesleyan University

5-10 | 204 lbs. | Jr. | RB | Menifee, Calif.

Opponent: Bethany (Kan.)(1-4)

Score: 70-24 Result: W

Rush Attempts: 37

Rush Yards: 264

Rush TDs: 6

Receptions: 6

Reception Yards: 61

Reception TDs: 0

Another incredible week for Prewitt as he rushed a career high 37 times for a career high 264 yards and a career high six touchdowns in KWU’s 70-24 win over Bethany. He also added six receptions for 61 yards in the game. He finished the night with 325 total yards and 36 points. His points and touchdowns totals are tops in the NAIA this season so far.

Defensive Player of the Week

Kwame Sexton – Sterling College

6-0 | 185 lbs. | So. | DB | Oklahoma City, Okla.

Opponent: St. Mary (Kan.)(1-3)

Score: 44-12 Result: W Site: A

Solo Tackles: 5

Assist Tackles: 4

Tackles for Loss: 0.0

Tackles for Loss Yards: 0

Sacks: 0.0

Interceptions: 1

Pass Break Ups: 0

Sexton had another strong game defensively for the Warriors in a 44-12 road victory over St. Mary. The sophomore defensive back led Sterling with nine tackles (five solo, four assist) and added an interception returned for 40 yards from the Spire endzone. Sexton currently is tied at 4th in the NAIA in Interceptions this season (4).

Special Teams Player of the Week

Alfredo Botello – Southwestern College

5-10 | 170 lbs. | Fr. | K | Dallas, Texas

Opponent: Avila (Mo.) #RV(4-1)

Score: 51-49 Result: W Site: H

Kick Scoring Statistics

Field Goals – # Attempted: 2 # Made: 1 Long: 50

PAT – # Attempted:7 # Made: 6

Botello connected on a 50-yard field goal with two seconds left to lift Southwestern over RV Avila 51-49.