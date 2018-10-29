Prewitt, Polk, and Hopkins Earn KCAC Football Weekly Awards

WICHITA, Kan. – Demarco Prewitt of (7) Kansas Wesleyan University, Javon Polk of Friends University, and Christian Hopkins of (21) Avila University have earned this week’s KCAC Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams Player of the Week honors, respectively, the conference office announced Monday. The three student-athletes were selected for their performances on Oct. 27 by a vote of conference sports information directors.

Offensive Player of the Week

Demarco Prewitt – (7) Kansas Wesleyan University

5-10 | 204 lbs. | Jr. | RB | Menifee, Calif.

Opponent: Bethel (Kan.)(2-6)

Score: 49-19 Result: W Site: A

Rush Attempts: 41

Rush Yards: 314

Rush TDs: 4

Prewitt nearly had a record day for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes in a 49-19 win over Bethel. Prewitt carried 41 times for 314 yards and four touchdowns in the victory over the Threshers. Prewitt’s 314 yards rushing sets a new career high for the junior running back. His rushing total is the highest single game rushing total in the NAIA this season. The 314 yards by Prewitt marks only the third time in Kansas Wesleyan school history that a running back has rushed for over 300 yards in a game. The two other times it happened were in 2012 (317) and in 1976 (314). Prewitt continues to lead the NAIA in rushing and scoring, and ranks second in all-purpose yards.

Defensive Player of the Week

Javon Polk – Friends University

5-10 | 250 lbs. | Sr. | DL | Senatobia, Miss.

Opponent: St. Mary (Kan.)(2-6)

Score: 44-38 Result: W Site: H

Solo Tackles: 4

Assist Tackles: 2

Tackles for Loss: 2.0

Tackles for Loss Yards: 28

Sacks: 1.0

With the University of Saint Mary driving down 37-31 in the fourth quarter, Javon Polk came up with game-changing play, forcing a fumble, recovering it and rumbling 65 yards to the end zone that sealed the Friends University Falcons’ 44-38 victory. He also had a sack and six tackles, including a pair of stops for a loss. Polk leads the Falcons this season in sacks (three) and tackles for loss (11). He is also fifth in the KCAC in tackles for loss per game (1.4).

Special Teams Player of the Week

Christian Hopkins – (21) Avila University

5-11 | 185 lbs. | So. | WR | Bridgeport, Conn.

Opponent: Bethany (Kan.)(2-8)

Score: 33-21 Result: W Site: A

Kick Off Return – # of Returns: 2 Total Yards: 114 Long: 92 # of TDs Scored: 1

With No. 24 Avila leading 13-7 immediately following a Bethany TD in the third quarter, Christian Hopkins put his team back up by two scores by returning the kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown. Hopkins blew up the coverage by getting to the right sideline and ran untouched into the end zone. The play was named the Tourbeau Sports Play of the Week as Saturday’s Avila-Bethany game was the ESPN3 KCAC Game of the Week.