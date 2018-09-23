Prewitt, Coyotes Power Past Ottawa

During 2017, tailback Demarco Prewitt became the superback for Kansas Wesleyan, a glorified fullback that makes the ultimate sacrifice of blocking rather than running the football.

The junior is back to being the featured running back, and he doesn’t appear to be slowing down.

Prewitt became the first Coyote to rush for over 200 yards since 2013, the defense forced three turnovers in the first half, and No. 14 Kansas Wesleyan handled Ottawa, 70-24, in a battle of unbeaten squads at the Graves Family Sports Complex on Salina Day.

After forcing a punt on the opening drive, KWU junior Johnny Carmack returned the pigskin to the 37 of Ottawa. Six plays later, junior quarterback Johnny Feauto slithered by defenders for a six-yard score with 11:35 to go in the first.

The second drive wasn’t much better for Ottawa. Under pressure, OU quarterback Spenser Lewis threw an interception to KWU senior Pierce Williams. Kansas Wesleyan didn’t take long to score again as Feauto lobbed a pass to the left side of the end zone. All-American Trenton Poe-Evans reached high with his right arm and snatched the ball from the air for an 18-yard TD, quickly earning the BE Wealth Play of the Game.

Ottawa put some pressure on KWU for the remainder of the quarter. Lewis found his senior target Darrion Dillard on 10-yard TD connection with 4:04 left in the opening quarter. The Braves trimmed the deficit to 14-10 after forcing a fumble off a sack on Feauto. Kicker Nick Rodriguez connected from 45 yards on the field goal with 2:33 to go in the first.

Kansas Wesleyan’s answer: 42 consecutive points.

Prewitt had 18 of those, ripping off TD runs of one, five and two. Sandwiched between the final pair in the half was a punt block for a score by junior Charles Barnes III. Junior Shaq Bradford forced a fumble on one of his four sacks to set up one of those Prewitt TD’s. Senior Zeriam Jackson picked off a pass that allowed Feauto to get one of his three scores in the second quarter. The junior transfer from Fullerton College hooked up with Poe-Evans and senior Marquez Gilmore on TD throws of 27 and 2.

Ottawa added one more score at the 1:05 mark when Lewis found Dillard for a 16-yard connection. KWU quickly marched down the field and capped a five-play drive with a Feauto 27-yard TD pass to sophomore Charlie Simmons, giving the Coyotes a 63-17 advantage at the break.

Kansas Wesleyan accumulated 608 total yards on 86 plays. KWU totaled 600-plus yards for the first time since 2015 when the Coyotes put up a KCAC-record 744 yards. Prewitt finished with 220 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries. Prewitt became the first 200-plus rusher since Taylor Sachs’ 210 versus Saint Mary in 2013. Feauto was 15-of-20 for 223 yards, four scores and an interception. He added 79 yards rushing and a TD on 10 totes. Poe-Evans had six catches for 52 yards and a pair of scores. Simmons broke free for 118 yards and a touchdown on five grabs.

Defensively, the Coyotes held an opponent to under 260 offensive yards for the third consecutive game. Jackson paced the Yotes with six tackles and a pick. Williams was close, finishing with five tackles and an interception. Bradford recorded four sacks with a forced fumble.

Kansas Wesleyan (4-0, 3-0) heads to Lindsborg Saturday for a First Bank Kansas Smoky Hill Showdown with the Bethany Swedes. Pregame at 6:30 pm, kickoff at 7 on FM 104.9, ksal.com and Rocking M Media app.