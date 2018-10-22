Prewitt, Carr, and Ford Earn KCAC Football Weekly Awards

WICHITA, Kan. – Demarco Prewitt and KC Carr of (9) Kansas Wesleyan University, and Steven Ford of (25) Avila University have earned this week’s KCAC Offensive, Special Teams, and Defensive Player of the Week honors, respectively, the conference office announced Monday. The three student-athletes were selected for their performances on Oct. 20 by a vote of conference sports information directors.

Offensive Player of the Week

Demarco Prewitt – (9) Kansas Wesleyan University

5-10 | 204 lbs. | Jr. | RB | Menifee, Calif.

Opponent: McPherson (Kan.)(3-4)

Score: 76-38 Result: W Site: A

Rush Attempts: 40

Rush Yards: 207

Rush TDs: 3

Receptions: 4

Reception Yards: 30

Reception TDs: 1

Prewitt was again exceptional for the KWU offense. He carried 40 times for 207 yards and three touchdowns and added four pass receptions for 30 yards and another score. Prewitt has been the steady workhorse for the KWU offense, he leads the NAIA in rushing and scoring through eight games this season.

Defensive Player of the Week

Steven Ford – (25) Avila University

6-0 | 175 lbs. | Jr. | LB | Kansas City, Mo.

Opponent: Ottawa (Kan.)(6-2)

Score: 25-21 Result: W Site: H

Solo Tackles: 7

Assist Tackles: 3

Tackles for Loss: 2.0

Tackles for Loss Yards: 15

Sacks: 2.0

Ford made the play of the year for the No. 25 Eagles on Sunday, recovering a fumble and returning it 55 yards for a touchdown to turn a 21-19 deficit into a 25-21 lead for Avila over No. 22 Ottawa with 1:08 to play in the game. Along with the 55-yard TD, Ford led the Eagles with 10 tackles (7 solo), including 2 sacks for a loss of 15 yards on the reigning NAIA National Offensive Player of the Week Connor Kaegi. His 10 tackles were a career-high, as well as the 2 sacks.

Special Teams Player of the Week

KC Carr – (9) Kansas Wesleyan University

5-10 | 179 lbs. | Fr. | WR | Tustin, Calif.

Opponent: McPherson (Kan.)(3-4)

Score: 76-38 Result: W Site: A

Kick Off Statistics

Kick Off – # of Kicks: 0 Total Yards: 0 Long: 0 # of Touchbacks: 0

Kick Off Return – # of Returns: 4 Total Yards: 172 Long: 82 # of TDs Scored: 1

Freshman KC Carr made the best of his debut as kick returner for the Coyotes in a 76-38 win over McPherson. He had four kick returns for a total of 172 yards. He broke off a kick return in the fourth quarter for an 82-yard touchdown, the first of his career. He averaged 30.0 yards per return on the other three kick returns he had.