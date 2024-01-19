PREVIEW // K-State Hosts Oklahoma State on Legends Weekend

GAME 18

KANSAS STATE (13-4, 3-1 Big 12) vs. OKLAHOMA STATE (8-9, 0-4 Big 12)

Saturday, January 20, 2024 >> 6:01 p.m. CT >> Bramlage Coliseum (11,010) >> Manhattan, Kan.

Legends Weekend (fans encouraged to wear lavender)

Doubleheader with women’s basketball team

COACHES

K-State: Jerome Tang [Charter Oak State College ‘07]

Record at K-State: 39-14/Second Year

Career Record: 41-14*/Second Year

Oklahoma State: 2-0 [1-0 at home]

Oklahoma State: Mike Boynton Jr. [South Carolina ‘03]

Record at Oklahoma State: 115-98/7th Year

Career Record: 115-98/7th Year

K-State: 5-7 [2-4 on the road]

PROBABLE STARTERS

K-State (13-4, 3-1 Big 12)

G: #2 Tylor Perry

G: #5 Cam Carter

W: #24 Arthur Kaluma

W: #1 David N’Guessan

C: #15 Will McNair Jr.

Oklahoma State (8-9, 0-4 Big 12)

G: #1 Bryce Thompson

G: #5 Quion Williams

G: #12 Javon Small

F: #2 Eric Dailey Jr.

C: #23 Brandon Garrison

SERIES HISTORY

Overall: K-State leads 85-58

Big 12 Era: Oklahoma State leads 23-19 [8-11 on the road]

At Home: K-State leads 42-18

At Bramlage Coliseum: K-State leads 15-12

Active Streak: K-State, 2

Last Meeting: W, 73-68 [2/25/2023 in Stillwater]

Jerome Tang vs. Mike Boynton Jr.: Tang leads 2-0

K-STATE HOSTS OKLAHOMA STATE ON LEGENDS WEEKEND

Kansas State (13-4, 3-1 Big 12) concludes its 2-game homestand on Saturday night, as the Wildcats play host to Oklahoma State (8-9, 0-4 Big 12) at 6 p.m., CT on Legends Weekend at Bramlage Coliseum. The matchup will be the first of 2 regular-season meetings between the schools, as they have met home-and-home every year since the 2012-13 season.

K-State will welcome back its men’s basketball lettermen this weekend, honoring those in attendance at halftime. In addition, the contest will be the second game of a doubleheader with the No. 7/7 women’s team playing host to archrival Kansas at 1 p.m., CT. Tickets are still available for the women’s game starting at $10, while the men’s game is sold out.

K-State leads the all-time series, 85-58, including 42-18 at home. However, Oklahoma State has a slight 23-19 edge in the Big 12 era, including an 8-11 mark at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats have won 3 of the last 4 meetings with a season sweep in 2023.

KEY STORYLINES

K-State rebounded from its first Big 12 loss at Texas Tech with a gritty 68-64 overtime win over No. 9/9 Baylor on Tuesday night. The Wildcats are now 10-0 under head coach Jerome Tang in overtime games, including 5-0 this season. The team has wins in 10 of their last 12 outings, including a 5-game winning streak from Nov. 22 to Dec. 9. Among their 13 wins are 5 Quad 1/2 victories (Villanova, Providence , LSU, UCF and Baylor), while the 4 losses have all come to Quad 1 or 2 teams (USC, Miami, Nebraska and Texas Tech).

K-State has been impressive in home games under Jerome Tang, posting a 26-2 record (24-2 record at Bramlage Coliseum) in his tenure with a 10-1 mark against Big 12 opponents. The Wildcats have posted a 10-1 record this season at home, including 2-0 in Big 12 play.

K-State’s success of late can be attributed to its play on the defensive end, where the team has allowed just 60 points on 36.8 percent (178-of-484) shooting, including 27.3 percent (50-of-183) from 3-point range in the last 8 games. The Wildcats have allowed 60 points or less 5 times in that span, including holding Baylor to 22 points under their season scoring average (86.1 ppg.) on a season-low 32.9 percent shooting, including 17.9 percent from long range.

The Wildcats have a strong scoring trio of junior Cam Carter (16.6 ppg.), senior Tylor Perry (15.3 ppg.) and junior Arthur Kaluma (14.7 ppg.), who are responsible for 62 percent of the team’s scoring (46.6 out of 74.8 ppg.). K-State is the only Big 12 member to have 3 players rank in the league’s top-15 in scoring, as Carter ranks fifth, Perry eighth and Kaluma 12th. The trio has been even more impressive in the 13 wins, averaging 48 points per game.

Rebounding has been a strength so far for the Wildcats, as they rank in the top-40 nationally in 2 categories, including 25th in offensive rebounds (13.47) and 38th in rebounding/game (40.06). They have outrebounded 12 of their 17 opponents. Senior David N’Guessan (8.1 rpg.) and junior Arthur Kaluma (8.0 rpg.) rank among the Big 12’s top-5 in rebounding.

A K-STATE WIN WOULD…

Extend its winning streak over Oklahoma State to 3 games.

Be the 1,734th in program history, including 86 vs. OSU.

Be the 25th in the last 27 home games under Jerome Tang.

Be the 11th in the last 12 Big 12 home games under Tang.

Be the 40th by Tang in his K-State career.

NOTES ON OKLAHOMA STATE (8-9, 0-4 Big 12)

Under seventh-year head coach Mike Boynton Jr., Oklahoma State is off to an 8-9 start, including an 0-4 mark in Big 12 play. The Cowboys lost in overtime, 75-70, to Baylor to open league play before setbacks at Texas Tech (90-73) and Iowa State (66-42) and a home loss to No. 3/4 Kansas (90-66) on Tuesday night.

Oklahoma State is averaging 72.4 points on 45.3 percent shooting, including 35.7 percent from 3-point range, with 36.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game, while allowing 69.4 points on 43.7 percent shooting, including 32.3 percent from 3-point range. The Cowboys are connecting on 66.3 percent from the free throw line.

Two Cowboys are averaging in double figures led by junior Javon Small, who is averaging 14 points on 40.9 percent shooting, including 38.6 percent from 3-point range, to go with a team-best 4.5 assists per game. Senior Bryce Thompson is averaging 13.1 points on 42.1 percent shooting, including 37.3 percent from 3-point range. Sophomore Quion Williams is averaging a team-best 6.2 rebounds to go with 7.0 points per game. Freshman Brandon Garrison has a team-high 1.7 blocks to go with 6.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Oklahoma State was picked 10th in the Big 12 preseason coaches’ poll. The Cowboys posted a 20-16 record, including an 8-10 mark in Big 12 play, and advanced to the quarterfinals of the NIT in 2022-23. They had to replace 8 lettermen, including 43 starters.

Oklahoma State is led by Boynton, Jr., who has a 115-98 record. He is 5-7 all-time vs. K-State.

SERIES HISTORY

K-State holds an 85-58 lead in the all-time series which dates all the way back to 1922 and includes a 42-18 mark at home. Oklahoma State has a 23-19 advantage in the Big 12 era, including 23-16 in the regular season.

The Wildcats have won 3 of the last 4 meetings with the Cowboys, including home matchups in 2022 and 2023. OSU had won 4 straight in 2020 and 2021 before the current streak.

LAST 10 MEETINGS [5-5]

Date Rank Result Score Location 2/2/2019 –/– W 75-57 Stillwater 2/23/2019 23/– W 85-46 Manhattan 2/11/2020 –/– L 59-64 Manhattan 3/4/2020 –/– L 63-69 Stillwater 1/9/2021 –/rv L 54-70 Manhattan 2/13/2021 –/23 L 60-67 Stillwater 2/2/2022 –/– W 71-68 Manhattan 2/19/2022 –/– L 79-82 (OT) Stillwater 1/10/2023 11/– W 65-57 Manhattan 2/25/2023 14/– W 73-68 Stillwater

LAST MEETING

14/16 K-STATE 73, OKLAHOMA STATE 68 [Feb. 25, 2023]

Consecutive 3-point field goals by senior Keyontae Johnson and junior Ish Massoud late in the second half gave No. 14/16 K-State the lift it needed in a tight contest, as the Wildcats swept the season series from Oklahoma State with a 73-68 win in the last meeting between the schools on Feb. 25, 2023, at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Senior Markquis Nowell led three Wildcats in double figures with a game-high 22 points, while Johnson and senior Desi Sills added 17 and 10 points, respectively.

LAST TIME OUT:

K-STATE 68, 9/9 BAYLOR 64 [OT]

K-State’s magic in overtime games under coach Jerome Tang continued on Tuesday, as the Wildcats ended the game on a 9-0 run, highlighted by junior Arthur Kaluma’s 4-point play with 20 seconds left, to collect a 68-64 overtime win over No. 9/9 Baylor before 10,055 fans at Bramlage Coliseum.

K-State (13-4, 3-1 Big 12) are now 10-0 in overtime games under Tang, including 5-0 this season. The 5 overtime wins tie the school record for the second consecutive season and third time overall. The 10 total overtime wins are the third-most by a head coach in school history.

Down 64-59 with 1:12 remaining in the extra period, the Wildcats started their game-ending 9-0 run with a 3-pointer from freshman R.J. Jones with just over a minute to play. Following a stop on defense, senior David N’Guessan got a big offensive rebound off a missed 3-pointer from redshirt freshman Dorian Finister, delivering it to Jones who got it to Kaluma at the top of the key where he nailed the 3-pointer before being fouled with 20 seconds.

After Kaluma’s free throw gave K-State a 66-64 lead, Baylor (14-3, 3-1 Big 12) had another opportunity to respond but redshirt freshman Langston Love’s 3-pointer from the corner was off the mark and senior Tylor Perry snagged the rebound before being fouled with 6 seconds left. Perry nailed both free throws to finish off the win and complete the night 11-of-12 from the line.

The Wildcats needed special heroics to even get to overtime, as they trailed the Bears, 52-46, with 1:53 to play. After a timeout by Tang, Kaluma started a run of 7 consecutive points that pulled the Wildcats ahead 53-52 after 2 free throws by Perry with 34 seconds. A layup by junior Jayden Nunn gave Baylor the lead with 16 seconds to play but Perry was fouled bringing the ball up the floor just 2 seconds later. He made 1-of-2 from the line to tie the game at 54-all before Nunn’s 3-pointer missed at the buzzer.

K-State led for just 4 minutes and 9 seconds compared to more than 36 minutes by Baylor.

The overtime win was highlighted by another stellar defensive effort by K-State, which held one of the nation’s top scoring teams (86.1 ppg.) to nearly 22 points under its scoring average and its second-fewest points of the season. Baylor scored its 64 points on a season-low 32.9 percent (25-of-76) shooting, including 17.9 percent (5-of-28) from 3-point range.

K-State finished the night shooting 40.7 percent (22-of-54) from the field, including 30.4 percent (7-of-23) from 3-point range, while hitting on 77.3 percent (17-of-22) from the free throw line.

Three Wildcats scored in double figures led by a game-high 18 points from junior Cam Carter and Perry, while Kaluma added his team-leading fourth double-double with 12 points and team-high 10 rebounds. Sophomore Jerrell Colbert and redshirt freshman Dorian Finister came up big off the bench with 6 and 5 points, respectively. Finister added 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

POSTGAME NEWS & NOTES

K-State earned its 53rd Top 10 victory in school history, including its fourth under Tang… The Wildcats now have 21 Top 10 wins at Bramlage Coliseum.

Tang has 8 career Top 25 wins, including 6 at home, and 4 career Top 10 wins.

K-State now has 47 Top 25 wins in Bramlage Coliseum history, including 44 vs. ranked Big 12 opponents… The team has a Top 25 win in 18 straight seasons.

Tang is now 3-0 all-time vs. his former boss Scott Drew after his Wildcats swept both games in 2022-23… This will be the only regular-season meeting, snapping a 12-year streak of playing home-and-home every year since 2011-12.

OVERTIME SUCCESS

K-State moved to 10-0 in overtime games, including 5-0 this season, under head coach Jerome Tang after Tuesday’s dramatic come-from-behind 68-64 victory over No. 9/9 Baylor. The Wildcats scored the last 9 points in the overtime period, including the game-clinching 4-point play from junior Arthur Kaluma with 20 seconds left, to earn the victory. This came after the squad rallied from a 6-point deficit with 1:53 to play to force the extra period.

K-State has outscored its opponents, 65-46, in the overtime period, as the Wildcats have connected on 62.1 percent (18-of-29) from the field, including 50 percent (5-of-10) from 3-point range, and 82.8 percent (24-of-29) from the line.

K-State’s 5 overtime wins this season tie the school record for the second consecutive season and the third time overall (1992-93 and 2022-23). The 5 overtimes also tie for the most in a single season. The 3 consecutive overtime games (Oral Roberts, North Alabama and Villanova) earlier this year marked the first such occurrence since winning 3 straight overtime games in Feb. 3-15, 1964.

Tang is the first head coach in school history to win his first 10 overtime games, surpassing Dana Altman (1990-94), who was a perfect 7-0 in overtime games in his tenure. The 10 total overtime wins are the third-most by a head coach, trailing Tex Winter (15) and Jack Hartman (14).

OFFENSE CREATING MORE 3-POINTERS

K-State is on pace to break the single-season mark for 3-point attempts for the second time in 3 seasons, as the Wildcats have already attempted 412 shots from beyond the arc. The team set the record with 754 in 2021-22 while the 752 in 2022-23 were a close second on the list. So far, the Wildcats are averaging 24.2 attempts per game, which ranks third in the Big 12.

K-State has connected on 129 3-pointers, which are the second-most through the first 17 games. Four times the Wildcats have recorded double-digit 3-point makes, including a season-high 14 triples in the win over South Dakota State (11/13/23). Those 14 makes tied for the fifth-most in school history and were the most since hitting 16 at Oklahoma State on Feb. 2, 2019.

Senior Tylor Perry is among the top 3-point shooters, as he ranks among the top-65 nationally in three 3-point categories, including 11th in attempts (148), 55th in 3-point field goals/game (2.76) and 62nd in total 3-pointers (47).

MORE THAN JUST THE 3

K-State has shown its offense is more than just the 3-pointer, as the team is averaging 33.4 points in the paint this season, including 34.9 in the last 13 games. The Wildcats scored 50 or more points in the paint in back-to-back games vs. No. 12/11 Miami and Central Arkansas.

K-State scored 56 points in the paint against the Hurricanes, which tied for the most in a single game in school history (stat kept since 2000-01), and the most since scoring 56 against South Dakota on Jan. 3, 2010.

BETTER DEFENSIVE EFFORT

After allowing 75 points or more 4 times in the first 9 games, K-State has made strides on the defensive end in the last 8 games, allowing just 60 points on 36.8 percent (178-of-484) shooting. The Wildcats have held 5 opponents to 60 points or less in that span, including 55 to Chicago State and 52 to UCF.

Through 4 Big 12 games, K-State ranks among the top-3 in 5 defensive categories, including first in field goal percentage defense (35.2) and 3-point field goal percentage defense (23.7), second in scoring defense (60.8) and defensive rebounds (26.75) and third in blocked shots (5.3 bpg.).

The 52 points allowed to UCF were the fewest allowed in a Big 12 game under head coach Jerome Tang and the fewest in a Big 12 opener since surrendering 44 to No. 25 Texas Tech on Jan. 11, 2003. K-State held Baylor to

POINT OF EMPHASIS

Ever since the loss to Florida Atlantic in the Elite Eight, in which, K-State was out-rebounded 44-22, rebounding has been a point of emphasis by head coach Jerome Tang. So far that message has been received, as the Wildcats rank fourth in the Big 12 and 38th nationally in rebounds/game (40.06), including fourth in the league and 25th nationally in offensive rebounds/game (13.47).

K-State has out-rebounded its opponents 12 times in 17 games, while posting a +5.5 rebounding margin, which ranks 57th nationally.

K-State has grabbed 40 or more rebounds in 7 games, including a season-best 63 in the win over Central Arkansas (11/22/23). The 63 rebounds were the most in a game in more than 25 seasons since corraling 64 vs. Kansas City on Dec. 3, 1997. Among those 63 boards were 26 on the offensive end, which were the most since grabbing 29 vs. North Florida on Nov. 18, 2012, while the 37 defensive rebounds were one shy of the top-10.

CONVERTING FROM THE LINE

K-State has taken advantage of its opportunities from the free throw line, averaging 15.9 makes per game while converting on 73.8 percent from the line. The Wildcats rank among top-80 nationally in both makes (15.9) and attempts (21.5) per game, as the squad places third in the Big 12 and 62nd nationally in makes and fifth in the Big 12 and 79th nationally in attempts.

K-State has converted on 20 or more free throw attempts in 3 games (all wins), including a 23-of-27 effort vs. Providence (11/17/23), a historic 34-of-48 performance vs. North Alabama (12/2/23) and a 23-of-29 effort vs. Wichita State (12/21/23). The 34 makes vs. UNA were the most in a game since hitting 36 vs. South Dakota on Nov. 20, 2015, while the 48 attempts were the most since also attempting 48 vs. Southern Utah on Nov. 14, 2014.

SUCCESS IN NON-CONFERENCE PLAY

K-State has posted a 181-56 (.764) record in non-conference play since the 2006-07 season. During that span, the Wildcats have a 137-15 (.901) mark at home venues (includes games played at Bramlage Coliseum, INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita and the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City) in non-conference play, including a 126-13 (.907) mark at Bramlage Coliseum.

At 10-3, K-State earned double-digit wins in non-conference play for the second straight season and the 14th time in the last 19 seasons (since 2006-07). The 10 wins marked the second-most in that span in the last 6 seasons.

Year Overall Home Bramlage 2006-07 11-4 7-0 7-0 2007-08 10-4 8-1 7-1 2008-09 12-3 11-0 10-0 2009-10 13-1 9-0 8-0 2010-11 12-3 9-1 8-1 2011-12 11-1 7-0 6-0 2012-13 11-2 9-0 8-0 2013-14 10-3 7-1 7-1 2014-15 7-6 6-2 5-2 2015-16 11-2 8-0 8-0 2016-17 11-2 8-0 8-0 2017-18 11-2 8-1 8-0 2018-19 10-3 7-0 6-0 2019-20 7-6 6-2 6-1 2020-21 4-5 4-5 4-5 2021-22 8-5 6-1 6-1 2022-23 12-1 8-0 7-0 2023-24 10-3 8-1 7-1 Total 180-56 137-15 126-13

1700 WINS AND COUNTING

K-State’s overtime 96-87 win over Nevada on Nov. 22, 2022, in the semifinals of the Cayman Islands Classic represented the 1,700th win in school history. The Wildcats are the 43rd Division I team to eclipse 1,700 wins, including the sixth Big 12 school.

The Wildcats have 1,734-1,227 (.585) all-time record as a program, which includes 32 NCAA Tournament appearances and 21 conference championships.

LATE GAME PERRY

Senior Tylor Perry has become the very definition of a clutch player, as his heroics against North Alabama (12/2/23) and Villanova (12/5/23) lifted the Wildcats to victory in overtime. Perry’s step back 3-pointer with 3.9 seconds in the overtime win over Villanova came on the heels of a similar step back triple that forced overtime vs. North Alabama with 8 seconds left in regulation.

Dating back to his days at North Texas, Perry has now made seven shots to either win a game or send a game into overtime in his Division I career.

Perry’s late game heroics go beyond the last 3 seasons. As a senior in high school, he sank a buzzer beater to send his Spiro High School team to the semifinals of the state tournament.

PERRY MORE THAN JUST A SCORER