PREVIEW // K-State Continues Homestand Tuesday vs. ORU

GAME 7

KANSAS STATE (4-2) vs ORAL ROBERTS (2-3)

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 >> 7 p.m. CT >> Bramlage Coliseum (11,010) >> Manhattan, Kan.

TELEVISION

Big 12 Now on ESPN+ / WatchESPN (link here)

Ben Boyle (play-by-play)

Stan Weber (analyst)

Sophie Smith (sideline reporter)

RADIO

K-State Sports Network

Flagships: // KMAN 1350 & WIBW 580

Satellite Radio: Ch. 388

Online: Varsity Network [free] / www.kstatesports.com/watch [free]

Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play)

Matt Walters (analyst)

LIVE STATS

www.kstatesports.com

kstate.statbroadcast.com

TICKETS

www.kstatesports.com/tickets

(800) 221.CATS [2287]

Single Game: $11.25, $15, $30, $35

COACHES

K-State: Jerome Tang [Charter Oak State College ‘07]

Record at K-State: 30-12/Second Year

Career Record: 32-12/Second Year+

Oral Roberts: 0-0 [0-0 at home]

Oral Roberts: Russell Springmann [Salisbury State ‘90]

Record at ORU: 2-3/1st Year

Career Record: 2-3/1st Year

K-State: 0-0 [0-0 on the road]

PROBABLE STARTERS

K-State (4-2)

G: #2 Tylor Perry

G: #5 Cam Carter

W: #24 Arthur Kaluma

W: #1 David N’Guessan

C: #13 Will McNair Jr.

Oral Roberts (2-3)

G: #2 Kareem Thompson

G: #10 Issac McBride

G/F: #35 Jailen Bedford

F: #14 DeShang Weaver

C: #22 Josh Jones

SERIES HISTORY

Overall: K-State leads 4-2

At Home: K-State leads 4-0

At Bramlage Coliseum: K-State leads 2-0

Active Streak: K-State, 2

First Meeting: W, 75-64 [12/8/1977 in Manhattan]

Last Meeting: W, 77-68 [11/29/2017 in Manhattan]

Jerome Tang vs. Russell Springmann: First meeting

K-STATE CONTINUES HOMESTAND ON TUESDAY NIGHT

Kansas State (4-2) continues its 4-game homestand on Tuesday, as the Wildcats welcome Oral Roberts (2-3) to Bramlage Coliseum at 7 p.m., CT. This will be the seventh meeting with the Golden Eagles and the first since a 77-68 win at home on Nov. 29, 2017.

After opening the year with wins over Bellarmine, South Dakota State and Central Arkansas, K-State has now won 12 straight home non-conference games dating back to 2021-22. The Wildcats have posted a 122-12 record at Bramlage Coliseum since 2006-07.

KEY STORYLINES

K-State got back on the winning track last week, as the Wildcats eclipsed 100 points in a home game for the first time since 2010 with a 100-56 victory over Central Arkansas on Nov. 22. It marked the 40th time in school history, including the second time under head coach Jerome Tang, that the Wildcats scored 100 points in a game. It was a complete offensive effort, as the team connected on 50.7 percent (38-of-75) from the field, which included 10 3-point field goals and 52 points in the paint, while the defense held the Bears to 27.9 percent (19-of-68) shooting.

As evident by the 100-point performance against UCA, K-State offense has shown the ability to be potent, as the Wildcats are averaging more than 80 points per game (83.2 ppg.) through 6 games, while hitting on 44.9 percent from the field, including 9.3 3-pointers per game, and 73 percent from line. The scoring average is the best through the first 6 games since the 1997-98 team averaged 88.8 points per game. Four players have scored in double figures in 5 games, while three (Tylor Perry, Cam Carter, Arthur Kaluma) are averaging in double figures.

K-State continues to show its offense can be more than 3-pointers, as the Wildcats followed up its school-record tying 56-point effort in the paint against No. 12/11 Miami with 52 points in the paint vs. UCA. The team has connected on 67.1 percent (57-of-85) of their field goals inside the 3-point line in the last 2 games, including 74.4 percent (29-of-39) against the Hurricanes.

K-State ranks among the best rebounding teams in the nation, as the Wildcats rank eighth in offensive rebounds/game (16.3) and 29th in rebounds/game (42.83). The team corralled 63 boards against UCA, which was the most in a game since they had 64 vs. Kansas City on Dec. 3, 1997. Among those 63 rebounds were 26 on the offensive end, which led to a 34-5 advantage in second-chance points. The 26 offensive boards were the most since 2012.

Junior Arthur Kaluma is starting to heat up, as the transfer has scored in double figures in 4 consecutive games, including a season-best 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting vs. UCA. He was named to the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship All-Tournament team after averaging 18 points and 9.5 rebounds in games vs. Providence (11/17/23) and No. 12/11 Miami (11/19/23).

Scoring leader Tylor Perry ranks among the Big 12’s top-10 in 6 categories, including tops in 3-point field goals/game (3.2) and free throw percentage (96.9), third in assist/turnover ratio (3.0), fifth in scoring (17.0 ppg.) and minutes (34.2) and seventh in assists (5.0 apg.).

A K-STATE WIN WOULD…

Extend its home non-conference winning streak to 13 games.

Push its non-conference record to 176-55 since 2006-07.

Push its home non-conference mark to 123-12 since 2006-07.

Make it 5-2 vs. Oral Roberts, including 5-0 at home.

Push its home record vs. Summit League foes to 48-0.

NOTES ON ORAL ROBERTS (2-3)

Under first-year coach Russell Springmann, Oral Roberts is off to a 2-3 start to the season after snapping a 2-game skid with a 65-63 home win over Texas Southern on Nov. 21. The Golden Eagles are 0-3 on the road after dropping games at UT-Arlington (71-75), Missouri State (69-84) and No. 12/13 Texas A&M (66-74).

Oral Roberts is averaging 69 points per game on 40.8 percent shooting, including 31.9 percent from 3-point range, while allowing 73 points on 39.6 percent shooting, including 34.5 percent from long range. The Golden Eagles are shooting 69.3 percent from the free throw line. They are averaging 34.6 rebounds per game with 3 players averaging 5 or more boards.

Four players are averaging in double figures led by senior Issac McBride, who is averaging 21.6 points on 38.8 percent shooting, including 37.1 percent from 3-point range, and 90.6 percent from the line. He leads the team in 3-pointers (13). Graduate DeShang Weaver is averaging 14.6 points on 52.8 percent shooting with a team-best 6.4 rebounds per game. Graduate Kareem Thompson (11.4 ppg.) and junior Jailen Bedford (10.8 ppg.) are averaging in double digits.

Oral Roberts was picked second in the preseason Summit League poll behind South Dakota State after the Golden Eagles returned 8 lettermen, including 2 starters, from a team that posted a 30-5 record in 2022-23, including a perfect 18-0 mark in league play.

Springmann was elevated to the head coaching role after Paul Mills left to take over at Wichita State. A former assistant coach to Rick Barnes at Texas from 2001-15, he was an assistant to Mills from 2018-23, when the Golden Eagles went to a pair of NCAA Tournaments.

FAMILIAR CONNECTIONS

K-State assistant Rodney Perry spent three seasons (2016-18) as an assistant at Oral Roberts.

Oral Roberts assistant Sam Patterson spent 13 seasons (2004-17) at Baylor, where he worked alongside K-State head coach Jerome Tang.

Oral Roberts assistant Bill Lewit coached K-State assistant Jareem Dowling at Cecil College in North East, Md., from 2000-03. Lewit then gave Dowling his first coaching job at Cecil in 2005, as the pair led the Seahawks to a 97-6 record and 2006 NJCAA Division II National Championship.

SERIES HISTORY

K-State and Oral Roberts will be meeting for the seventh time in their respective histories with the Wildcats holding a 4-2 advantage, including a 4-0 mark at home.

K-State has won 2 straight in the series, including a 71-63 win on Nov. 13, 2013, and a 77-68 win on Nov. 29, 2017.

K-State is 55-3 all-time against Summit League opponents, including 48-0 at home. The Wildcats already have one win over a Summit League team, defeating South Dakota State, 91-68, on Nov. 13.

ALL-TIME MEETINGS

Date Rank Result Score Location 12/8/1977 –/– W 75-64 Manhattan 11/29/1978 –/– L 55-61 Tulsa 11/29/1983 –/– W 82-74 Manhattan 1/3/1985 –/– L 71-86 Tulsa 11/13/2013 –/– W 71-63 Manhattan 11/29/2017 –/– W 77-68 Manhattan

LAST MEETING:

K-STATE 77, ORAL ROBERTS 68 [11/29/2017]

Behind a double-double from then junior Dean Wade, K-State won its last meeting with Oral Roberts, 77-68, on Nov. 29, 2017. The Wildcats used a 16-2 run early in the first half to take control of the game en route to a 42-34 halftime lead. The team then got big plays late from junior Barry Brown Jr., to withstand a late second-half rally from the Golden Eagles.

SUCCESS IN NON-CONFERENCE PLAY

K-State has posted a 174-55 (.762) record in non-conference play since the 2006-07 season. During that span, the Wildcats have a 132-14 (.901) mark at home venues (includes games played at Bramlage Coliseum, INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita and the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City) in non-conference play, including a 122-12 (.908) mark at Bramlage Coliseum.

K-State’s 12-1 non-conference mark in 2022-23 was the best since the 2009-10 team went a program-best 13-1. The 12 wins last season matched the 2008-09 and 2010-11 teams for the second-most in that span.

Year Overall Home Bramlage 2006-07 11-4 7-0 7-0 2007-08 10-4 8-1 7-1 2008-09 12-3 11-0 10-0 2009-10 13-1 9-0 8-0 2010-11 12-3 9-1 8-1 2011-12 11-1 7-0 6-0 2012-13 11-2 9-0 8-0 2013-14 10-3 7-1 7-1 2014-15 7-6 6-2 5-2 2015-16 11-2 8-0 8-0 2016-17 11-2 8-0 8-0 2017-18 11-2 8-1 8-0 2018-19 10-3 7-0 6-0 2019-20 7-6 6-2 6-1 2020-21 4-5 4-5 4-5 2021-22 8-5 6-1 6-1 2022-23 12-1 8-0 7-0 2023-24 4-2 3-0 3-0 Total 174-55 132-14 122-12

1700 WINS AND COUNTING

K-State’s overtime 96-87 win over Nevada on Nov. 22, 2022, in the semifinals of the Cayman Islands Classic represented the 1,700th win in school history. The Wildcats are the 43rd Division I team to eclipse 1,700 wins, including the sixth Big 12 school.

The Wildcats have 1,725-1,225 (.585) all-time record as a program, which includes 32 NCAA Tournament appearances and 21 conference championships.

LAST TIME OUT: K-STATE 100, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 56

K-State broke the 100-point barrier at home for the first time since 2010, as the Wildcats saw four players score in double figures in a 100-56 win over Central Arkansas on Nov. 22 before a crowd of 8,980 fans at Bramlage Coliseum.

K-State scored 100 points in a game for the 40th time in school history, including the first time at home in nearly 13 years since a 100-76 win over North Florida on Dec. 31, 2010. It marked the second time hitting the 100-point mark under head coach Jerome Tang and the first since scoring a school-record 116 points at No. 6/6 Texas on Jan. 3, 2023.

On a night where no Wildcat player saw more than 26 minutes of action and 11 available players saw action, K-State remained unbeaten at home behind an all-around performance. The Wildcats connected on 50.7 percent (38-of-75) from the field, which included 10 3-point field goals and 52 points in the paint, while the defense held the Bears (1-5) to 27.9 percent (19-of-68) shooting.

The Wildcats grabbed 63 rebounds, including 26 on the offensive end which they converted into 34 second-chance points. It was the most rebounds in a game in more than 25 seasons since the team had 64 vs. Kansas City on Dec. 3, 1997. Seven players had at least 4 rebounds in the game.

Junior Arthur Kaluma led four players in double figures with a season-high 20 points, connecting on 7-of-11 field goals, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range. Freshmen Dai Dai Ames and Macaleb Rich also hit double digits with 14 and 13 points, respectively, while senior David N’Guessan collected his second double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

K-State picked up right where it left off in The Bahamas, jumping out to a 10-1 advantage before Central Arkansas head coach Anthony Boone called his first timeout at the 15:38 mark. Kaluma and N’Guessan combined for the first 10 points, including a pair of dunks by Kaluma.

K-State continued to build its lead, pushing ahead by as many as 29 points, as 10 players saw action. The Wildcats connected on 51.4 percent (19-of-37) from the field in the first half, including 60.9 percent (14-of-23) inside the 3-point arc. Kaluma led all scorers with 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting, while Ames added 11 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.

The lead reached 30 points less than 5 minutes into the second half on a pair of free throws by Kaluma. The Wildcats then ran off 10 straight points, which included a pair of 3-pointers from senior Tylor Perry, to push the advantage to 74-38 near the midway point of the half.

The 100-point plateau grew closer after an alley-oop dunk by redshirt Taj Manning – his first career points – gave K-State a 91-51 lead with 3:45 to play. Redshirt freshman Dorian Finister knocked down the Wildcats’ 10th 3-pointer of the night on the next play and was followed by free throws by sophomore Jerrell Colbert and freshman R.J. Jones. Rich’s layup with 1:16 to play were the last of the night and enough to eclipse the 100-point mark.

