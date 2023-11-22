PREVIEW // K-State Begins Homestand Wednesday vs. UCA

GAME 6

KANSAS STATE (3-2) vs CENTRAL ARKANSAS (1-4)

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 >> 7 p.m. CT >> Bramlage Coliseum (11,010) >> Manhattan, Kan.

COACHES

K-State: Jerome Tang [Charter Oak State College ‘07]

Record at K-State: 29-12/Second Year

Career Record: 31-12/Second Year+

Central Arkansas: 0-0 [0-0 at home]

Central Arkansas: Anthony Boone [Ole Miss ‘98]

Record at UCA: 35-77/5th Year

Career Record: 35-77/5th Year

K-State: 0-0 [0-0 on the road]

PROBABLE STARTERS

K-State (3-2)

G: #2 Tylor Perry

G: #5 Cam Carter

W: #24 Arthur Kaluma

W: #1 David N’Guessan

C: #13 Will McNair Jr.

UCA (1-4)

G: #4 Johannes Kirsipuu

G: #5 Masai Olowokere

G/F: #25 Elias Cato

F: #0 Ubongabasi Etim

F: #12 Tucker Anderson

SERIES HISTORY

Overall: K-State leads 1-0

At Home: K-State leads 1-0

At Bramlage Coliseum: K-State leads 1-0

Active Streak: K-State, 1

First Meeting: W, 87-54 [12/1/2013 in Manhattan]

Last Meeting: W, 87-54 [12/1/2013 in Manhattan]

Jerome Tang vs. Anthony Boone : First meeting

K-STATE BEGINS 4-GAME HOMESTAND WEDNESDAY

Kansas State (3-2) begins a 4-game homestand on Wednesday night, as the Wildcats return home to Bramlage Coliseum to face Central Arkansas (1-4) at 7 p.m., CT. This will be just the second meeting with the Bears and the first since an 87-54 win at home on Dec. 1, 2013.

After winning games against Bellarmine and South Dakota State to start the year, K-State has now won 11 straight home non-conference games dating back to 2021-22. The Wildcats have posted a 121-12 record at Bramlage Coliseum since 2006-07.

KEY STORYLINES

K-State is coming off a 1-1 showing at the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship, earning a 73-70 overtime win over Providence in the semifinals before falling to No. 12/11 Miami, 91-83, in the championship game. Junior Arthur Kaluma was named to the all-tournament team after averaging 18 points on 55 percent shooting with 9.5 rebounds in two games.

K-State showed some resiliency in splitting the two games in The Bahamas, grinding out an overtime win over an undefeated Providence before nearly rallying back against a hot-shooting Miami squad. After struggling shooting the ball in regulation (32.7 percent) against the Friars, the Wildcats caught fire in overtime, connecting on 4-of-5 field goals, including a monumental 3-pointer from Kaluma, and knocking down 7 of 9 free throw attempts. The team then nearly fought back from a 24-point deficit to the Hurricanes with a 35-19 run, which included 24 points from junior Cam Carter, to close the gap to 7 points in the last 45 seconds.

The K-State offense has shown the ability to be potent, as the Wildcats are averaging nearly 80 points (79.8 ppg.) through 5 games, while hitting on 43.6 percent from the field, including 9.2 3-pointers per game, and 75.8 percent from the free throw line. The scoring average is the best through the first 5 games since the 2009-10 team averaged 82.2 points per game. Four players have scored in double figures in 4 games, while three are averaging in double figures.

Scoring leader Tylor Perry currently ranks among the Big 12’s top-10 in seven categories, including tops in 3-point field goals/game (3.4) and minutes (36.5), second in free throw percentage (96.9), third in scoring (19.2 ppg.), ninth in assists (4.8 apg.) and assist/turnover ratio (2.67) and 10th in 3-point field goal percentage (37.8).

K-State showed its offense can be more than just 3-pointers, as the Wildcats tied a school record with 56 points in the paint (a stat kept only since 2000-01) against No. 12/11 Miami. The team connected on 74.4 percent (29-of-39) of its field goals inside the 3-point line against the Hurricanes, including 75 percent (18-of-24) in the second half alone.

Although the Wildcats have had their moments, the defense will need to continue to make strides, as they rank last in the Big 12 in scoring defense (77.2 ppg.) and field goal percentage defense (45.7). The team did show its defensive potential in wins over SDSU and Providence, holding them to an average of 69 points on 38.3 percent (51-of-133) combined shooting.

A K-STATE WIN WOULD…

Extend its home non-conference winning streak to 12 games.

Push its home non-conference mark to 121-12 since 2006-07.

Make them 2-0 all-time vs. Central Arkansas.

Extend its winning streak to 13 games vs. ASUN opponents.

Push its home record vs. ASUN foes to 10-0.

NOTES ON CENTRAL ARKANSAS (1-4)

Under fifth-year coach Anthony Boone, Central Arkansas (1-4) is off to a slow start to the season, losing games to Tulsa (53-70), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (83-85), Vanderbilt (71-75) and SE Missouri State (68-70) to go with a home win over Hendrix (82-39).

Central Arkansas is averaging 71.4 points per game on 42.2 percent shooting, including 32.1 percent from 3-point range, while allowing 67.8 points on 40.3 percent shooting, including 30.3 percent from long range. The Bears are shooting 64.6 percent from the free throw line. They are averaging 39.4 rebounds per game with 3 players averaging 6 or more boards.

Three players average in double figures led by junior Elias Cato, who is averaging 14.8 points on 56.3 percent shooting, while freshmen Javion Guy-King and Tucker Anderson average 13 and 10.6 points per game, respectively. Guy-King (7.0 rpg.) and Cato (6.2 rpg.) average better than 6

rebounds, while sophomore Ubong Abasi Etim leads with 9.0 boards per game. Sophomore Johannes Kirsipuu averages a team-best 5.2 assists.

Central Arkansas was picked 12th in the preseason ASUN poll after the Bears returned 7 lettermen, including 3 starters, from a team that went 9-22 overall in 2022-23, and was 13th in the standings with a 4-14 mark.

Boone, who served as an assistant at UCA from 2014-19, was named interim coach during the 2019-20 season before being elevated to the full-time position in 2020-21. He is 35-77 in his fifth season at the school.

INTERNATIONAL ROSTER

Central Arkansas roster includes four international players, including Johannes Kirsipuu (Estonia), Ibbe Klintman (Sweden), Issakha Niang (Senegal) and Elias Cato (Queensland, Australia).

SERIES HISTORY

K-State and UCA have met just once with the Wildcats posting an 87-54 win over the Bears at home on Dec. 1, 2013.

K-State is 12-1 all-time vs. ASUN opponents, including a 10-0 mark at home. The Wildcats have won 12 straight against ASUN members, including an 83-75 win over Bellarmine on Nov. 10.

This will be the second of 3 matchups against ASUN competition, which included Bellarmine and North Alabama on Dec. 2.

ALL-TIME MEETINGS

Date Rank Result Score Location 12/1/2013 –/– W 87-54 Manhattan

LAST MEETING:

K-STATE 87, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 54 [12/1/2013]

Senior Shane Southwell paced a balanced effort with a then career-tying 19 points, as K-State posted an 87-54 win in the first and only meeting with Central Arkansas on Dec. 1, 2013. Joining Southwell in double figures were Thomas Gipson (17) and Marcus Foster (10).

The Wildcats dominated the Bears, highlighted by a 52-22 rebounding advantage, which included a 23-5 edge on the offensive glass. K-State also used its size to dominate inside, outscoring UCA 42-22 in the paint, to go with a 19-4 edge in second-chance points. The squad also converted 16 turnovers into 18 points and held a 25-15 advantage from the bench.

SUCCESS IN NON-CONFERENCE PLAY

K-State has posted a 174-55 (.762) record in non-conference play since the 2006-07 season. During that span, the Wildcats have a 130-14 (.901) mark at home venues (includes games played at Bramlage Coliseum, INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita and the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City) in non-conference play, including a 120-12 (.908) mark at Bramlage Coliseum.

K-State’s 12-1 non-conference mark in 2022-23 was the best since the 2009-10 team went a program-best 13-1. The 12 wins last season matched the 2008-09 and 2010-11 teams for the second-most in that span.

Year Overall Home Bramlage 2006-07 11-4 7-0 7-0 2007-08 10-4 8-1 7-1 2008-09 12-3 11-0 10-0 2009-10 13-1 9-0 8-0 2010-11 12-3 9-1 8-1 2011-12 11-1 7-0 6-0 2012-13 11-2 9-0 8-0 2013-14 10-3 7-1 7-1 2014-15 7-6 6-2 5-2 2015-16 11-2 8-0 8-0 2016-17 11-2 8-0 8-0 2017-18 11-2 8-1 8-0 2018-19 10-3 7-0 6-0 2019-20 7-6 6-2 6-1 2020-21 4-5 4-5 4-5 2021-22 8-5 6-1 6-1 2022-23 12-1 8-0 7-0 2023-24 3-2 2-0 2-0 Total 173-55 131-14 121-12

1700 WINS AND COUNTING

K-State’s overtime 96-87 win over Nevada on Nov. 22, 2022, in the semifinals of the Cayman Islands Classic represented the 1,700th win in school history. The Wildcats are the 43rd Division I team to eclipse 1,700 wins, including the sixth Big 12 school.

The Wildcats have 1,724-1,225 (.585) all-time record as a program, which includes 32 NCAA Tournament appearances and 21 conference championships.

LAST TIME OUT: 12/11 MIAMI 91, K-STATE 83

K-State scored 55 points in the second half on 56.8 percent shooting, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a double-digit deficit to a hot-shooting No. 12/11 Miami, as the Hurricanes earned a 91-83 victory over the Wildcats to win the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship on Sunday afternoon.

Junior guard Cam Carter scored 24 of his game-tying and career-best 28 points in the second half, as the Wildcats (3-2) couldn’t rally from a 24-point deficit despite their best efforts. Junior Arthur Kaluma registered his fourth career double-double and first as a Wildcat with 18 points and game-high 12 rebounds. Seniors David N’Guessan and Tylor Perry added 10 points each.

For his effort in the two-game tournament, Kaluma was named to the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship All-Tournament after averaging 18.5 points on 52.2 percent shooting with 9.5 rebounds.

Former Wildcat Nijel Pack, who set the new event scoring record (43 points) for the two-game Bahamas Championship, was named the Most Valuable Player of the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship. He scored a game-tying 28 points with seven 3-pointers in the championship game.

Down by as many as 24 points in the second half, including 66-43 with just over 10 minutes to play, K-State made a furious rally, outscoring Miami, 35-19, to close to within 85-78 with 45 seconds remaining. Carter scored all 24 of his second-half points during this stretch to keep the Wildcats in it until the end. The Hurricanes made all six free throws down the stretch to secure the victory.

Miami (5-0) showed why it’s among the best shooting teams in the country, scoring its 91 points on 53.3 percent (32-of-60) shooting from the field, including 50 percent (12-of-24) from 3-point range. The Hurricanes connected on 58.1 percent (18-of-31) in the first half, including 56.3 percent (9-of-16) from long range, in building a 19-point halftime advantage.

Three-point shooting was a huge storyline, as Miami knocked down 12 3-pointers on 50 percent shooting, while K-State made just 4 of 28 attempts (14.3 percent) from beyond the arc. It was the lowest 3-point field goal percentage by the Wildcats since shooting 13.6 percent vs. Arkansas in 2021.

Despite its poor shooting from 3-point range, K-State still connected on nearly 50 percent from the field for the game, hitting on 49.3 percent (33-of-67) from the field, including 74.4 percent (29-of-39) from inside the 3-point arc. The Wildcats shot 56.8 percent (21-of-37) in the second half.

K-State scored 56 points in the paint, which tied for the most in school history since the stat began being kept in 2000-01.

POSTGAME NEWS & NOTES

K-State is now 181-115 all-time in-season tournament play with Sunday’s loss snapping a 4-game winning streak.

The Wildcats fell to 0-2 vs. ranked teams (No. 21/22 USC) this season.

The 56 points in the paint tied for the most single game in school history (stat kept since 2000-01), matching the 56 vs. South Dakota on Jan. 3, 2010.

Senior Cam Carter posted his second 20-point game of the season, as he

finished with 28 points on 12-of-22 field goals and 3-of-3 free throws to go along with 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals in 38 minutes. He has now scored in double figures in 14 career games, including 4 this season.

Junior Arthur Kaluma matched his season-high with 18 points, hitting 6-of-13 field goals and 5-of-6 free throws, go with his season-best 12 rebounds. It marked his fourth career double-double and his first in a Wildcat uniform.

NEW OFFENSE, MORE 3-POINTERS

K-State made the switch to the 5-out offense in the offseason to utilize its versality in talent, as the offense is structured around spacing with all 5 players required to pass, cut, screen, dribble and shoot.

The Wildcats eclipsed the 100-point barrier in exhibition play for the first time since 1993 with a 102-68 win over Emporia State on Nov. 1 then scored 83 points in the home opener against Bellarmine (11/10/23) before posting 91 vs. South Dakota State (11/13/23) and 83 vs. No. 12/11 Miami (11/19/23) in the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship game.

The current 79.8 scoring average is the best through the first 5 games of a season since the 2009-10 team averaged 82.2 points. It is slightly ahead of the 2022-23 team, which averaged 79.6 points per game.

The new offense has so far increased the number of 3-pointers, as the team has already attempted 139 from beyond the arc, including 33 in the opener vs. No. 21/22 USC (11/6/23), which ranked as the seventh-most in a game in school history. The Wildcats followed with 31 3-point attempts vs. Bellarmine (11/10/23), while hitting on double-digit makes (12) for the first time.

In the win over South Dakota State (11/13/23), K-State knocked down 14 3-pointers, which tied for the fifth-most in school history and are the most since hitting 16 at Oklahoma State on Feb. 2, 2019.

The Wildcats have connected on 46 made 3-pointers so far this season, which are the most in the first 5 games of a season since the 1993-94 team racked up 47 triples. The 26 combined 3-pointers games vs. Bellarmine (11/10/23) and South Dakota State are the most consecutive games since also making 26 in games at Oklahoma State and at home to Kansas on Feb. 2 and 5, 2019.

The Wildcats rank third in the Big 12 in 3-point field goals/game (9.2), while they are second in 3-point field goal attempts (27.8). The 139 3-point attempts are the most in the Big 12 just ahead of Houston’s 138. Senior Tylor Perry ranks among rank among the top-25 nationally in three 3-point categories, including 12th in attempts (45), 15th in total makes (17) and 21st in makes/game (3.4).

Nine players have attempted at least one 3-pointer this season, including 6 players making at least one triple. Perry (17) and Carter (12) have combined for 29 of the team’s 46 3-point makes, while freshman guards R.J. Jones and Dai Dai Ames have 7 and 4 treys, respectively.

MORE THAN JUST THE 3

In nearly overcoming a 24-point deficit to No. 12/11 Miami, K-State showed its offense is more than just the 3-pointer, as the Wildcats connected on 74.4 percent (29-of-39) from inside the 3-point line, including 75 percent (18-of-24) in the second half alone.

K-State scored 56 points in the paint against No. 12/11 Miami, which tied for the most in a single game in school history (stat kept since 2000-01), and the most since scoring 56 against South Dakota on Jan. 3, 2010.

EXCELLING FROM THE FREE THROW LINE

K-State has had a strong start from the free throw line, knocking down 75.8 percent (75-of-99), which ranks 67th nationally and fourth in the Big 12. The Wildcats were particularly impressive in the two games at the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship, knocking down 81.8 percent (36-of-44), including 85.2 percent (23-of-27) in the overtime win over Providence (11/17/23).

Senior Tylor Perry ranks among the best from the free throw line, hitting on 96.9 percent (31-of-32). He ranks 21st nationally and second in the Big 12. He has made 29 straight free throws dating back to the first half vs. USC (11/6/23).

Among Perry’s 24 points in the win over Providence (11/17/23) was a perfect 14-of-14 performance from the free throw line, which tied for the third-best in school history and the best since Michael Beasley went 15-of-15 from the line at Baylor on Feb. 23, 2008. Only Beasley and Steve Henson, who went a school-best 17-of-17 from the stripe at Iowa State on Feb. 24, 1988, have enjoyed a better performance from the free throw line.

BETTER DEFENSIVE EFFORT

K-State will need to continue to improve its defensive effort after allowing 386 points (77.2 ppg.) in the first 5 games on 45.7 percent shooting, including 34.9 percent (37-of-106) from 3-point range.

The Wildcats currently rank 14th in the Big 12 in scoring defense (77.2 ppg.) and field goal percentage defense (45.7), while they are 13th in 3-point field goal percentage defense (34.9). The team is also tied for 13th in turnover margin (-2.00) and 12th in assist/turnover ratio (0.96).

K-State has shown the ability to be a good defensive team, holding South Dakota State (11/13/23) and Providence (11/17/23) to an average of 69 points on 38.3 percent (51-of-133) shooting, including 27.9 percent (12-of-43) from 3-point range. The Wildcats held the Jackrabbits to a season-low 68 points.

In the overtime win over Providence (11/17/23), the defense matched and, at times, exceeded that of the Friars (which entered the game 17th nationally in field goal percentage defense), holding them to a season-low 35.3 percent (24-of-68) shooting, including 22.7 percent (5-of-22) from 3-point range.

NEEDING CONSISTENCY

K-State has had trouble finding rhythm and consistency with key players out at various times. Freshman Dai Dai Ames missed the Miami game after he was suspended 1-game by the NCAA for his actions against Providence (11/17/23), while Kaluma missed the South Dakota State (11/13/23) game due to injury. Ames will be eligible to return for Wednesday’s game.

K-State is already playing without a pair of projected starters in seniors Ques Glover (injury) and Nae’Qwan Tomlin (suspension). Glover’s injury is expected to take 6-8 weeks, while Tomlin’s return is undetermined.

PERRY MORE THAN JUST A SCORER

Senior Tylor Perry proved that he is more than just a scorer in the opener vs. No. 21/22 USC (11/6/23) in Las Vegas, leading the team in assists (6) and steals (4) to go with 6 rebounds and his team-best 22 points. Currently, he is averaging 19.2 points, 4.8 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 36.5 minutes per game.

The performance was the first in his Division I career that he posted 20 or more points, had 6 or more rebounds, 6 or more assists and 4 or more steals. Only once did he even accomplish three of those stats, as he had 23 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists against Sam Houston in the 2023 NIT First Round.

Perry missed his first 8 field goals, including his first 6 from 3-point range, before making his acrobatic 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer. The shot seemed to spark the fifth-year senior, as he finished the game making 5 of his last 9 field goals, including 4 of his last 6 3-point baskets.

Perry’s 22 points were the most by a Wildcat newcomer in a debut since Michael Beasley scored 32 points in his first game against Sacramento State on Nov. 9, 2007. In fact, Perry is the first Wildcat to post a 20-point game in a season opener since Mike McGuirl had 22 points vs. Drake on Nov. 25, 2020.

Perry has scored in double figures in each of the first 5 games to run his streak to 14 straight games dating to his last season at North Texas in 2022-23. Among those 5 double-digit scoring games is a team-best three 20-point games, which includes 22 vs. USC (11/6/23) and South Dakota State (11/13/23) and a season-best 24 in the win over Providence (11/17/23).

Perry has a 20-point game in 7 of last 10 games, also dating to last season.

Perry ranks the Big 12’s top 10 in seven categories, including tops in 3-point field goals made (3.40) and minutes (36.5), second in free throw percentage (96.9), third in scoring (19.2 ppg.), ninth in assists (4.8) and assist/turnover ratio (2.67) and 10th in 3-point field goal percentage (37.8).

Perry recently eclipsed 2,000 career points in his college career, which includes stints at Coffeyville Community College (2019-21) and North Texas (2021-23). He currently has 1,105 points at the Division I level.

Perry had at least 4 3-pointers in each of the first 3 games, while he had a season-high 6 treys against South Dakota State (11/13/23). He now has made at least 4 3-pointers in 26 career games at the Division I level, while he hast 6 or made triples in 4 games (7 vs. San Jose State (11/25/22) and 6 at UAB (2/19/22), 6 vs. Sam Houston (3/19/23) and 6 vs. South Dakota State).

BUCKET GETTER

Head coach Jerome Tang has said that he wants guard Cam Carter to be a bucket getter and that’s what the junior has delivered in the first 5 games, averaging 18 points per game. He leads the Wildcats in field goals made (35) and steals (15), while he is second to Tylor Perry in 3-point field goals (12).

After recording his first 20-point game vs. South Dakota State (11/13/23 with a game-high 25 points on 10-of-20 field goals, including 4-of-8 from 3-point range, Carter took it to another level vs. No. 12/11 Miami (11/19/23).

Carter scored a career-best 28 points vs. the Hurricanes, including 24 in the second half when the Wildcats cut a 24-point deficit to just 7 points in the last 45 seconds. He finished the game 12-of-22 from the field (10-of-16 in the second half) with 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and a block in 38 minutes.

In addition to scoring in double figures in 4 of 5 games, Carter has also posted at least 2 steals in every game, including a career-best 4 vs. Bellarmine (11/10/23) and Providence (11/17/23).

Carter ranks second in the Big 12 in steals (3.0 spg.), third in minutes (35.4), fourth in scoring (18.0 ppg.) and ninth in 3-point field goals made/game (2.40).

Carter has now scored in double figures in 14 games, including 12 times as a Wildcat. Seven of those double-digit totals have come in the last 14 games.

STARTING TO FIND A RHYTHM

Junior Arthur Kaluma is starting to find a rhythm after a slow start to the season, becoming a double-double threat nearly every night. He is currently averaging 13.5 points to go with a team-best 8.8 rebounds per game.

Kaluma was named to the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship All-Tournament Team after averaging 18.0 points on 52.2 percent (12-of-23) shooting with 9.5 rebounds. After scoring 18 in the OT win over Providence, including a pivotal 3-pointer, he had his first double-double as a Wildcat and fourth in his career with 18 points and 12 rebounds vs. 12/11 Miami.

MASTER OF THE BOARDS

Senior David N’Guessan has been impressive so far on the glass, ranking third in the Big 12 in rebounding at 7.8 boards per game. He ranks seventh in the league in offensive rebounds (3.2 orpg.), while he is 14th in defensive rebounds (4.6 drpg.). He has double-digit rebounds in 2 of his first 5 games, including a career-best 11 in the win over South Dakota State (11/13/23).

N’Guessan grabbed his first career double-double in the opener vs. No. 21/22 USC (11/6/23), as he scored 10 points on 5-of-8 field goals to go with a then career-best 10 rebounds in just over 27 minutes.

N’Guessan gained valuable experience this past summer training with the Dutch National Team, as the Orange Lions competed in the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament in Istanbul, Turkiye August 13-16.

N’Guessan averaged 9 points on 55.6 percent shooting with 6.3 rebounds in 26.6 minutes per game in the 3-game pool play tournament. He opened the tournament with a near double-double of 17 points and 9 rebounds in the Lions’ narrow overtime loss to Sweden on August 13.

BIG MAN SHOWING PROMISE

Senior Will McNair is off to solid start to the season, averaging 8.4 points on a team-best 73.1 percent shooting to go along with 4.0 rebounds through the first 5 games in 18.7 minutes per game.

McNair scored 8 points vs. USC (11/6/23) in the opener then has earned starts in each of the last 4 games. He has double figures in 2 of those 4 starts, including 10 points each vs. South Dakota State and Providence.

KALUMA, PERRY NAMED TO PRESEASON ALL-BIG 12 TEAM

Junior Arthur Kaluma and fifth-year senior Tylor Perry were each chosen as Honorable Mention selections to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team by the league coaches when the league office announced its annual preseason teams.

Kaluma and Perry are the first Wildcats named to the Preseason All-Big 12 since Barry Brown Jr. and Dean Wade in 2018-19.

A 6-foot-7, 225-pound wing, Kaluma transferred to K-State after an impressive 2-year stint (2021-23) at Creighton, where he helped the Bluejays to 47 wins, including 26 in BIG EAST play, a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances (2022, 2023) and the school’s first trip to the Elite Eight in 2022-23.

Kaluma averaged double-figure scoring both seasons at Creighton, totaling 758 points (11.1 ppg.) on 43.3 percent shooting (270-of-624), including 29.1 percent (68-of-234) from 3-point range, and 71.4 percent (150-of-210) from the free throw line in 68 games with 67 starts. As a sophomore, he averaged 11.8 points on 42.3 percent (146-of-345) shooting to go with 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in starting all 37 games for the Bluejays.

A 5-foot-11, 182-pound guard, Perry came to K-State after a decorated 2-year career (2021-23) at North Texas, where he led the Mean Green to 56 total wins, including a school-record 31 in 2022-23, the 2023 NIT Championship and 2022 C-USA regular-season title. In addition to being the 2023 C-USA Player of the Year and NIT Most Outstanding Player, he was twice named to the C-USA First Team (2022, 2023) while was the league’s Sixth Man of the Year in 2022.

Perry scored 1,043 points in his North Texas career on 43.1 percent (299-of-694) shooting from the field, including 41.3 percent (184-of-445) from 3-point range, and 85.9 percent (261-of-304) from the free throw line. He was the Mean Green’s leading scorer (17.3 ppg.) in 2022-23 while leading the C-USA in 3-point field goal percentage (41.3), free throw percentage (87.2) and minutes (34.2) and placing second in 3-pointers/game (3.11) and fourth in scoring. He scored in double figures in 33 of 36 games played with 14 20-point performances highlighted by his career-best 35-point effort vs. San Jose State on Nov. 25.

KALUMA NAMED TO PRESEASON WATCH LIST FOR JULIUS ERVING AWARD

Kaluma was also one of 20 players named to the preseason Watch List for the 2024 Julius Erving Award, which annually recognizes the nation’s top small forward, by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

This is the second time that Kaluma has been named to a preseason Watch List after he was chosen to the Watch List for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award in 2022-23 while playing at Creighton.

‘CATS CRACK 100 IN LONE EXHIBITION

K-State connected on 52.1 percent from the field, including 55.6 percent in the second half, as the Wildcats eclipsed 100 points in home exhibition play for the first time since 1993 in a 102-68 win over Division II Emporia State on Nov. 1 before 9,268 fans at Bramlage Coliseum. It was the team’s first and only public exhibition before the start of the 2023-24 season.

It was the first 100-point game in home exhibition play since a 101-80 win over Fort Hood on Nov. 22, 1993, while it was the most in a home exhibition game since scoring 111 in a win over Michigan AAU on Nov. 15, 1991. The victory also extended K-State’s winning streak in home exhibition play to 29 games, which dates to 2003, and includes 6 wins over Emporia State.

Junior Cam Carter paced four Wildcats in double figures with a game-high 20 points on 7-of-13 field goals in just 14 minutes to go with 3 assists and 2 steals, while sophomore Jerrell Colbert added 13 points off the bench on 5-of-5 shooting, along with 5 rebounds, also in 14 minutes. Freshman Dai Dai Ames and junior Arthur Kaluma also broke double-digits with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Freshman Macaleab Rich collected a game-high 9 rebounds to go with his 8 points off the bench. Senior Tylor Perry, who picked up 2 early fouls, dished out a team-best 5 assists to go with 8 points.

The 100-point game was the eighth in the school’s exhibition history since 1964, including the fifth in Bramlage Coliseum. K-State scored its 102 points on 38 made field goals, including 29 coming inside the 3-point line, while knocking down 17 of 19 attempts (89.5 percent) from the free throw line. The Wildcats scored 56 points in the paint to go along with 25 fast-break points, 21 points off turnovers and 53 bench points. They also had assists on 26 of their 38 field goals with 9 players having at least 2 assists led by Perry’s team-high 5.

K-STATE, TANG AGREE TO EXTENSION THROUGH 2029-30 SEASON

After a record-setting first season, head coach Jerome Tang agreed to a new 7-year contract through the 2029-30 season to continue his leadership of the Kansas State men’s basketball program, Director of Athletics Gene Taylor announced on September 25.

The new contract replaces his original 6-year deal that Tang agreed to become the 25th men’s basketball coach in school history on March 21, 2022. Tang now has 7 years left on his agreement that runs until April 30, 2030. The second-year head coach will be paid $3 million in 2023-24 and receive a $100,000 increase to his salary in each remaining contract year culminating in a $3.6 million base for the 2029-30 season. There are also four retention bonuses of $200,000 following the 2023-24, 2024-25, 2025-26 and 2026-27 seasons.

Armed with just two returning players, the Wildcats posted a 26-10 overall record in Tang’s inaugural season, which included a tie for third place in the nation’s most difficult conference – the Big 12 – with an 11-7 mark and the school’s 13th appearance in the Elite Eight and the first since 2017-18. The 26 wins are the third-most in school history, trailing the school-record 29 in 2009-10 and the 27 in 2012-13, and just the eighth 25-win campaign.

ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME TRIP

‘CATS SPENT 10 DAYS IN AUGUST IN ISRAEL, ABU DHABI, U.A.E.

K-State got a jump start on its preparations for the 2023-24 season with a historic 10-day trip to Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, Israel and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates [UAE] from August 9-20.

During the Israeli portion of the trip, the team enjoyed walking tours of the Old City Jerusalem, the City of David, Bethlehem and Old City Jaffa, visits to the Yad Vashem – the World Holocaust Remembrance Center – as well as the Western Wall and the Dead Sea. While in Abu Dhabi, they visited the Abraham Peace Accords House and the Grand Mosque.

The Wildcats played 3 games on the tour, defeating the Israeli Select Team, 94-87, on August 15 in Tel Aviv before an 83-81 setback to Team Mexico on August 17 and a 112-72 win over Al-Sharjah on August 18, both in Abu Dhabi. Senior Tylor Perry paced 4 Wildcats in double figures on the tour, averaging 22.7 points on 56.8 percent shooting.

K-State, along with the University of Arizona, are the first college teams to ever take a foreign tour to Abu Dhabi.

The exhibition tour was generously sponsored by Athletes for Israel and its Founder Daniel Posner as well as the Abu Dhabi Tourism Board. In their efforts to combat antisemitism and racism, Athletes For Israel brings athletes to Israel so they can experience the Holy Land and

develop a connection with its history, culture, innovation and people.

For more information on the organization and its mission, visit athletesforisrael.org.

