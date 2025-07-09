Preventing Veteran Suicide: “Saving 22” Movie

U.S. Army veteran and filmmaker Gary Otte’s message and mission are the same – using his documentary movie to raise awareness of veteran suicide to prevent veteran suicide.

The Westfall, Kansas native spent time on the KSAL Morning News Extra unpacking the tragic numbers behind the film’s title, “Saving 22.” According to Otte, a Veteran’s Administration study revealed that in the U.S. twenty-two veterans commit suicide every day.

After serving in the military, Otte attended art school in Denver and his journey into filmmaking began, coming full circle to team up with other veterans on the project.

“Saving 22” will be shown Sunday, July 13th at the VFW Post #1432 located at 1108 W. Crawford Street. Doors open at 1pm, the movie starts at 2pm. Admission is $10 with all proceeds going towards helping military veterans.

According to Otte, the “Saving 22” events are not just a movie presentation, it’s an opportunity for groups who provide care to come together, work as a team when a veteran is found in need. Loved ones also have a chance to meet a network who provides the care their veteran needs, letting them know they are not alone.

“Ultimately “Saving 22″ events are meant to create and share hope,” Otte said.