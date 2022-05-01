Salina, KS

Presumed Drowning at Milford Lake

Todd Pittenger
May 1, 2022

Authorities will continue searching Sunday for a man who is missing and presumed drowned at an area lake.

According to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Eagle Ridge Campground in Milford State Park Saturday afternoon at around 3:30 p.m. in reference to a woman who had drifted into shoreline in a homemade water vessel.  The woman stated she and a male subject were walking the shoreline near Curtis Creek when they located a water vessel made from 55 gallon drums and 2×4 lumber. The couple entered the water in the vessel when they were caught by the wind and were being pulled towards the main body of the lake.

The male subject jumped into the water to swim to the shore to call for help. The subject was last seen in the water as the woman drifted away in the vessel and the incident is being investigated as a possible drowning at this time.

Geary County Sheriff’s Deputies along with the Geary County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit and the Geary County Sheriff’s Office/Junction City Fire Department Dive Team are searching the area.
Milford State Park photo

