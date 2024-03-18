Presidential Primary Election Day Tuesday

For only the third time in state history, Kansans will go to the polls Tuesday to vote in a presidential primary election.

Though both Donald Trump and President Joe Biden have each already wrapped up their respective party’s nomination, they are hoping to add to their delegates with five states holding presidential primary elections including Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, and Ohio.

Kansas has hosted only two other Presidential Preference Primaries, with the last one being held in 1992 when George H.W. Bush was in the White House.

Polls will be open across Kansas from 7AM till 7PM. To vote, you must be a registered Democrat, Republican, or Independent. As and Independent you must declare a party at the polling location.

Candidates who filed for the Kansas ballot before they suspended their presidential campaigns will remain on the ballot. The Republican ballot includes Trump, Nikki Haley of South Carolina, Ron DeSantis of Florida and Ryan Binkley of Texas. Haley, DeSantis and Binkley have suspended their campaigns.

Kansas ballots for Democratic primary voters lists Biden, Jason Palmer of Maryland, Dean Phillips of Minnesota and Marianne Williamson of California. Phillips has suspended his campaign. Williamson suspended hers, and then announced in late February that she was un-suspending her campaign.

State lawmakers, hoping for higher voter turnout, last year authorized $5 million to fund a one-time presidential preference primary. Unless the Legislature approves similar legislation in the future, the state will return to its traditional caucus system in 2028.

The Kansas Reflector reports as of 8 a.m. Monday, the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office reported, more than 35,000 advanced ballots were mailed — 17,075 for Democrats, 18,011 for Republicans. More than 20,000 had been returned — 9,580 by Democrats, 10,857 by Republicans.