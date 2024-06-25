Presidential Primary Cost Kansas $2.78 million.

The cost for conducting the March presidential preference primary was $2.78 million. Only 9% of registered Kansans took part in the presidential primary election. In Saline County voter turnout was a little better at 11.95%.

According to the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office, Kansas voters went to the polls on March 19 to make their choices known for the Republican and Democrat nominations for president. Former President Donald J. Trump and President Joe Biden won their respective party primaries in Kansas, and the results were forwarded to state party officials. Each party took the votes cast and turned them into delegates for their national party conventions, a process that was set forth in the state parties’ delegate plans.

In 2023, Legislators authorized $4.7 million in state funds for the primary, only the third such election since 1980. Counties were reimbursed for their direct expenses associated with the election.

The final cost of the primary was below the initial estimate provided to the legislature last year for a variety of factors, including low voter turnout. Only nine percent of registered Republican and Democratic voters participated in the primary.

Schwab said the primary was a good opportunity for new election officials who will conduct three elections in 2024. County offices are gearing up for the August 6 primary, followed by the general election on November 5.

For more information about elections in Kansas, please visit VoteKansas.gov.