Salina, KS

Now: 34 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 38 ° | Lo: 14 °

Presenting “The Total Experience” Customer Service Training

LaCrista Brightbill February 11, 2018

The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce will host Mike Henke and his workshop called “The Total Experience” on Tuesday, February 27,  2018. Two sessions will be available to chose from: 8:30-10:30am OR 1:30-3:30pm. This professional development workshop will be held at the Chamber’s Visit Salina Annex, 120 W. Ash.

Henke’s presentation will focus on how to coach a new generation on great service, how to deftly handle upset customes, and how to build your brand and your reputation.

“Great customer service is the basis for success, today more than ever,” stated Don Weiser, President/CEO of the Chamber. “Following the positive responses we received to Mike’s seminar earlier this year, we are thrilled to bring him back to share another insightful presentation with our local businesses.”

The workshop is $40 for Chamber members and $50 for non-members. Reservations can be made now through February 23rd  by contacting LaCrista Brightbill via email at [email protected] or by calling 785-827-9310, ext. 124, or stopping by the Chamber office, 120 W. Ash.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Presenting “The Total Experience...

The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce will host Mike Henke and his workshop called “The Total Experi...

February 11, 2018 Comments

Zoo Veterinarian to Give Presentati...

Kansas News

February 11, 2018

Missing Lincoln Woman Sought

Top News

February 11, 2018

Man Killed in Interstate Crash

Top News

February 11, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Presenting “The Total E...
February 11, 2018Comments
Zoo Veterinarian to Give ...
February 11, 2018Comments
Girl Scout Cookie Sales B...
February 11, 2018Comments
Legislators Provide Look ...
February 10, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO