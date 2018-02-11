Presenting “The Total Experience” Customer Service Training

The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce will host Mike Henke and his workshop called “The Total Experience” on Tuesday, February 27, 2018. Two sessions will be available to chose from: 8:30-10:30am OR 1:30-3:30pm. This professional development workshop will be held at the Chamber’s Visit Salina Annex, 120 W. Ash.

Henke’s presentation will focus on how to coach a new generation on great service, how to deftly handle upset customes, and how to build your brand and your reputation.

“Great customer service is the basis for success, today more than ever,” stated Don Weiser, President/CEO of the Chamber. “Following the positive responses we received to Mike’s seminar earlier this year, we are thrilled to bring him back to share another insightful presentation with our local businesses.”

The workshop is $40 for Chamber members and $50 for non-members. Reservations can be made now through February 23rd by contacting LaCrista Brightbill via email at [email protected] or by calling 785-827-9310, ext. 124, or stopping by the Chamber office, 120 W. Ash.