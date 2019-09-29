Presentation on Osage in Literature at Library

The 2019 Salina Reads selection, “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann, centers on the Osage community in 1920s Oklahoma. To further discussion of the book, Matt Jarvis will present “Osage Indians Represented in Literature” at 3 p.m. Oct. 5 in Salina Public Library’s Prescott Room. The presentation is free and open to the public.

Jarvis will present information on how the Osage and other tribes have been depicted in literature. He will focus on “The Little House on the Prairie” and Wah-Kon-Tah, along with “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Born in Kansas, Jarvis’ family is from the Osage Reservation in northeastern Oklahoma. He works as a photojournalist for Osage Nation. His solo exhibits of photography have traveled throughout the United States, Canada and China. He has participated in more than 20 group exhibits in the United States. His photographs first appeared in magazines and publications in 1991 appearing in articles, pictorial assignments, photo essays and advertising campaigns.

Other Salina Reads events include Osage History, presented by Dr. Andrea Hunter, at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at Smoky Hill Museum, 211 W. Iron St., and a Monday Night Book Discussion of “Killers of the Flower Moon” at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 in the library’s Technology Center Conference Room.

Salina Reads is an annual community-wide read initiated by the library that takes place in September and October. This will be the seventh year for the program. The community is encouraged to read the selected book, start conversations and attend programs. For more information on Salina Reads, visit salinapubliclibrary.org/salinareads, contact Lori Berezovsky at [email protected] or (785) 825-4624, ext. 249, or visit the library at 301 W. Elm.