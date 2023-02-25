Poet to Present Residency in Schools, Community

A renowned poet will be in residency in Salina at the beginning of March.

According to Salina Arts and Humanities, Huascar Medina will be in residency March 1 and 2 in Salina Area schools through the Arts Infusion Program of Salina Arts & Humanities.

The residency includes a community event, which is free and open to the public, at Harmony Hideaway 3488 N Crystal Spring Rd. This event will be a poetry reading and discussion on Wednesday, March 1, starting at 7:00 p.m. Admission is free, but registration is required and available online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/huascar-medina-tickets-547725661197 or by calling 785-309-5770.

Many will recognize Huascar Medina for his previous work in Salina during the Spring Poetry Series. Medina has published two poetry books; Un Mango Grows in Kansas and How to Hang the Moon. He was the Poet Laureate of Kansas from 2019-2022. His work has appeared in The New York Times, Latino Book Review, KANSAS! Magazine, and Green Mountains Review, among other publications. He is a literary editor for seveneighfive magazine, a Sunday columnist for the Kansas Reflector, and a staff editor at South Broadway Press.