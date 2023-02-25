Salina, KS

Now: 23 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 51 ° | Lo: 19 °

Poet to Present Residency in Schools, Community

Todd PittengerFebruary 25, 2023

A renowned poet will be in residency in Salina at the beginning of March.

According to Salina Arts and Humanities, Huascar Medina will be in residency March 1 and 2 in Salina Area schools through the Arts Infusion Program of Salina Arts & Humanities.

The residency includes a community event, which is free and open to the public, at Harmony Hideaway 3488 N Crystal Spring Rd. This event will be a poetry reading and discussion on Wednesday, March 1, starting at 7:00 p.m. Admission is free, but registration is required and available online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/huascar-medina-tickets-547725661197 or by calling 785-309-5770.

Many will recognize Huascar Medina for his previous work in Salina during the Spring Poetry Series. Medina has published two poetry books; Un Mango Grows in Kansas and How to Hang the Moon.  He was the Poet Laureate of Kansas from 2019-2022. His work has appeared in The New York Times, Latino Book Review, KANSAS! Magazine, and Green Mountains Review, among other publications. He is a literary editor for seveneighfive magazine, a Sunday columnist for the Kansas Reflector, and a staff editor at South Broadway Press.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Maize South sweeps the Cougars to c...

GIRLS: Maize South 62, Salina South 33 Maize South used a big second half to pull away from Salin...

February 25, 2023 Comments

Hospice Volunteers Sought

Kansas News

February 25, 2023

Poet to Present Residency in School...

Top News

February 25, 2023

Salina South and Central compete at...

Sports News

February 24, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Hospice Volunteers Sought
February 25, 2023Comments
Meth, Guns Seized in Russ...
February 24, 2023Comments
Shots Fired in Salina Nei...
February 24, 2023Comments
State “Flat-TaxR...
February 24, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra