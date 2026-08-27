Presbyterian Manor’s President Visits Salina Facility

Salina Presbyterian Manor recently welcomed more than 100 residents, future residents, staff, family members, and friends for a special Listening Tour event featuring Courtney Plantz, the new President of (PMMA) Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America who’s been in the position since July 1, 2026.

The gathering provided an opportunity for attendees to meet Plantz, learn more about her leadership vision, and engage in meaningful conversations about the future of senior living and about PMMA.

As part of her ongoing Listening Tour across PMMA’S network of 16 communities, Plantz visited Salina Presbyterian Manor to hear directly from residents, staff, and stakeholders, share organizational priorities, and discuss opportunities to continue enhancing the resident experience.

During the event, Plantz shared her outlook on the future for the organization, emphasizing its commitment to exceptional service, resident-centered care, innovation, and strengthening community connections.

“It was a pleasure to host Courtney and the PMMA leadership team at Salina Presbyterian Manor,” said Melissa Brumbaugh, Executive Director. “The Listening Tour gave our residents, prospective residents, and friends of the Manor a unique opportunity to get to know Courtney, learn more about her vision for PMMA, and discuss the future of our community. The excitement surrounding the upcoming improvements and amenities was evident, and we are looking forward to what lies ahead.”

The event also served as an opportunity for current residents, prospective residents, staff, and community supporters to meet a few key members of the Executive Leadership team and learn more about PMMA’s mission and the organization’s ongoing dedication to providing engaging lifestyles and quality services for older adults.

Salina Presbyterian Manor is grateful for the strong turnout and enthusiastic participation of attendees who helped make the event a success.