Presbyterian Manor Opens Community Care Hospice

Salina Presbyterian Manor has opening Community Care Hospice.

According to the organization, Salina Presbyterian Manor is part of the Progressive Health Alliance, an association of best of class non-profit retirement communities in Kansas. Community Care Hospice is a joint venture between Progressive Health Alliance and Midland Care Connection.

Founded in Topeka as one of the first hospices in the country, Midland Care is a non-profit organization with 45 years of experience providing hospice care. Community Care Hospice aims to provide exceptional end-of-life care to Sedgwick, Harvey, Marion, Reno, McPherson, and Saline county residents.

The collaboration between Community Care Hospice and its partner retirement communities aims to establish a new standard of care for individuals needing end-of-life services. By joining forces with Midland Care Connection, Inc., this joint venture will combine decades of experience and expertise in hospice care, ensuring the highest quality of services for patients and their families.

The opening of Community Care Hospice is a significant milestone in pursuing excellence in end-of-life care. Through this venture, the 13 partner facilities listed below will offer compassionate and comprehensive hospice services: