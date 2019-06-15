Presbyterian Manor Hosting Free Session

Taking the time to organize your important papers and records may be the best investment you ever make for your loved ones. Planning ahead at any age can save time, stress and money if an emergency or death should occur.

Join us as Deborah Wood, district extension agent in family resource management for the Central Kansas Extension District, shares ideas and tips for getting your papers in order at “Do You Have a Plan in Place?” a free Just Ask event at Salina Presbyterian Manor at noon June 25.

It is important for all responsible members of the household, and designated family members who live elsewhere, to know where papers or records are kept, what bills you may owe and when they are due, the names of professionals you work with and how to contact them in an emergency.

“Do You Have a Plan in Place?” will begin in the lower level at noon with a light lunch Deborah Wood will begin speaking at 12:30 p.m. and end around 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided for those who RSVP by June 24 to Jenni Jones at 785-825-1366 or [email protected]

The event is part of Presbyterian Manor’s ongoing education series featuring topics and speakers of interest to seniors and their adult children.

Salina Presbyterian Manor has served Saline County since 1980 with independent and assisted living, nursing home care, services for Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, and short-term rehabilitation. Learn more at SalinaPresbyterianManor.org. Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization with 17 locations and 2 hospices in Kansas and Missouri. Learn more at PresbyterianManors.org.