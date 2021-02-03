Presbyterian Manor Earns Five-Star Rating

Salina Presbyterian Manor recently achieved the coveted Five-Star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

According to Presbyterian Manor, CMS created the Five-Star Quality Rating System to help consumers, their families, and caregivers compare health care communities more easily and to help identify areas about which they may want to ask questions when visiting a community. The ratings are displayed on the newly-launched Medicare.gov Care Compare website (www.medicare.gov/care-compare/), where each health care community is given a rating of between 1 and 5 stars.

“This is a true team achievement,” said Christian Gilbert, executive director. “The rating demonstrates our commitment as a team to our mission to provide quality care guided by Christian values.”

Communities with 5 stars are considered to have much above average quality. There is one over-all 5-star rating for each community, and a separate rating for health inspections, staffing and specific quality measures.

The health inspection rating contains information from the last 3 years of onsite inspections, including both standard surveys and complaint surveys conducted by trained, objective inspectors who follow a process to determine the extent to which a health care center has met Medicaid and Medicare’s minimum quality requirements.

The staffing rating has information about the number of hours of care provided on average to each resident each day by nursing staff. Differences in care needs are considered in rating the community.

The quality measure rating has 17 different physical and clinical measures for health care residents. The quality measures offer information about how well communities are caring for residents’ physical and clinical needs.