Presbyterian Manor Earns Award

Salina Presbyterian Manor will receive the 2024 Customer Experience Award from Pinnacle Quality Insight, a customer satisfaction measurement firm with 26 years of experience in senior care and senior living.

According to the manor, qualifying for the award for health care means Salina Presbyterian Manor qualified for the award for its health care center and its assisted living. The award means the community has placed in the top 15% of care providers nationwide across a 12-month average.

“These awards are a great honor for our community because they’re earned based on the word of our residents and their families,” said Melissa Brumbaugh, executive director. “They signify the high regard our residents and their families have for the care they receive at our campus.”

Throughout 2023, manor residents and their families participated in monthly telephone interviews, answering open-ended questions and rating Salina Presbyterian Manor in multiple categories. Based on the answers, Pinnacle has determined that the community has qualified for the award in the following service areas:

Assisted Living

Cleanliness

Combined Average

Communication

Dignity and Respect

Individual Needs

Move-in Process

Personal Care

Recommend to Others

Safety and Security

Health Care

Dignity and Respect

Individual Needs

Recommend to Others

Response to Problems

Safety and Security

Throughout its history of serving the community, Salina Presbyterian Manor has placed a strong emphasis on ensuring that the individual needs of every resident are met. This award reinforces that commitment.

“The awards illustrate our employees’ dedication to our mission to provide quality senior services guided by Christian values,” said Brumbaugh.

A customer satisfaction measurement firm with 25 years of experience in post-acute healthcare, Pinnacle conducts over 150,000 phone surveys each year and works with more than 2,500 care providers in all 50 US states, Canada and Puerto Rico.

Salina Presbyterian Manor has served Salina County since 1980 and offers independent living, assisted living, memory care, long-term health care and short-term rehabilitation. For more information visit SalinaPresbyterianManor.org.